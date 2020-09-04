With standout lineman Joshua Sales already committed, the Indiana University football team is going after a teammate of his on the Brownsburg High School (IN) team, as they have offered Kalen Carroll, a 6-foot 1-inch, 170-pound wide receiver and defensive back set to graduate in 2022.

The offer came Sept. 3 from assistant coach Mike Hart, Caroll told TheHoosier.com.

"The thing that intrigues me about Indiana University is the organization, the tradition it carries and it's the hometown college. I was very happy and surprised when I got the call. It was definitely a great moment," Carroll said.