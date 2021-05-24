Hoosiers offer in-state offensive lineman Trevor Lauck

He may only be a sophomore, but Roncalli High School (IN) offensive lineman Trevor Lauck knows a thing or two about championship football.

His grandfather, Charles "Chick" Lauck was a national champion in 1966 at Notre Dame, and he helped Roncalli capture an Indiana High School League Class 4A state title last November.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder also knows a thing or two about the Indiana Hoosiers, who recently offered Lauck.

"It was extremely exciting to receive the offer. My mom is an IU grad and has been taking me to games since I could remember. The culture they’ve established is awesome. They have a family atmosphere, which I really love," Lauck told TheHoosier.com.

And, the sophomore said there is plenty about head coach Tom Allen he likes, as well.

"Coach Allen has obviously done an amazing job turning the program around. He has really got the players to buy in. From just the two conversations I’ve had with him, I can tell that he always has the same energy and is an awesome coach," Lauck said.