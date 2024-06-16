“The interactions with the staff have been amazing,” said Hicks, who holds a 3.7 GPA. “You can tell that they’re really big on (head coach Curt) Cignetti and what he has to offer … and being from Indiana, I’ve seen how down Indiana has been, and I can feel and see the change coming. It’s great getting that opportunity to represent Indiana, a lot of talent in Indiana and being able to do that for the state.”

The Hoosiers offered one of the top-tier Indiana defensive backs in the Class of 2026 last week. Kasmir Hicks, a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from Decatur Central High School (Ind.), received an offer from the Hoosiers on June 4.

The Hoosiers have a legitimate shot at landing Hicks given the campus is just a 45-minute drive from his current high school on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

“It feels like home because I’m not far away from home,” Hicks related. “I was born and raised here, so I can automatically feel the connection already.”

Hicks – who clocked a 4.49 40-time while camping with the Hoosiers during a one-day camp on the same day he received his Indiana offer – is a very good rising junior prospect who could emerge as one of the state’s best with a strong junior campaign in the fall. He is a good corner prospect who can play press, jam and be physical at the line of scrimmage. He has strong cover skills especially with carrying deep routes down the sideline, and does an outstanding job of timing the ball with his hands to break up passes. Along with his duties at corner, he is a strong return man and a threat to go the distance on special teams.

“Just starting to build relationship with (cornerbacks) coach (Rod) Ojong and seeing how he coaches his players and seeing around campus a little bit was great,” Hicks said.

Indiana will have to compete for his services, though, as a strong junior season could land Hicks on more radars. Decatur Central is coming off a 11-3 season which included a loss in the state championship game to Snider High School. They return most of their key players, including a talented trio of rising juniors, which includes Hicks. Teaming up with safety Mykul Campbell and with quarterback Bo Polston leading the way, it’s reasonable to expect the Hawks to be contending for state once again.

“This is my most important year,” Hicks said. “I’ve been in the lab working and preparing. (I’m) excited to be out there with my guys.”



