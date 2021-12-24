Hoosiers' offense starting to click as non-conference play winds down

Mike Woodson is 12 games into his Indiana tenure and his message remains the same; things are still a work-in-progress on the offensive end.

Indiana ranks among the best in the nation defensively in field goal defense (35 percent), two-point field goal defense (39.4 percent), three-point field goal defense (28 percent).

Offensively, however, Indiana has seen its good moments and also difficult moments. It still has two, three, four-minute stretches where it struggles to score in almost each game.

While the offense is still coming together, Woodson thinks the last few games have the offense trending in the right direction.

"I think as we go game-by-game, practice by practice, there's always going to be a learning curve," Woodson said. "You know, I mean, these guys haven't been together that long, and surely they hadn't been together long with me, and vice versa. So you know, it's a learning process for me every day, you know, dealing with this unit, and I don't mean that in a negative way."