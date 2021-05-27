Hoosiers learn kickoff times of five more games

As the schedule inches closer to the start of the 2021 football season for Indiana, the Hoosiers learned the kickoff times of five more opponents Thursday.

Indiana will kick off the season at Iowa on Sept. 4 and the game will be played at 3;30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

In addition, start times for the Sept. 11 game against Idaho, the Sept. 18 game against Cincinnati, the Oct. 16 homecoming game against Michigan State and the Oct. 30 road game at Maryland were all announced.

Indiana will host Idaho in the home opener at 7:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. A week later, Cincinnati and Indiana will square off at noon on either ABC or ESPN.

The homecoming game against the Spartans of Michigan State will feature a noon kickoff with no television announcement yet, and the Oct. 30 game at Maryland will feature a noon kick with no television announcement yet.