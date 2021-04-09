With one of the most prolific defenders moving on to NFL, the Indiana Hoosiers are hoping a combination of two safeties will be enough to fill the void left by the departure of Jamar Johnson.

Head coach Tom Allen, defensive coordinator Charlton Warren and safeties coach Jason Jones are optimistic that both Devon "Monster" Williams and Raheem Layne will be able to produce for an Indiana defense that is expected to pick up exactly where it left off in 2020.

Jones said that both Layne and Williams are doing great this spring.

"They have done an awesome job, spending a lot of time in the film room and are doing well. Right now, it is Monster and Raheem running with the first group. Those two guys do a great job. Both are physical, they are smart and we can put more on their shoulders and they can handle it and embrace it," Jones said.

As for Williams, Jones said Williams is a player he is looking for big things out of both on the field and in the safeties room.

“He did take a great step last year just locking in and understanding the defense,” Jones said. “My challenge to him is that, now you understand what’s going on in the back end and what’s going on between the safeties and the Husky and the two corners. Now let’s take a look at the big picture and understand what the linebackers are doing, what’s happening up front, see the entire picture. He’s a smart young man. He understands that. We can put a lot on his plate, we can give him different options where he can get us into checks based on what he reads. He’s embracing it and he's running with it."

Jones added that he wants Matthews to become more vocal this fall.

“Monster's played a lot of snaps and he's helped us win a lot of games. He's definitely one of the leaders in the secondary. He’s a guy who leads by example. If we have a 6 o’clock meeting he’s going to be there at 5:45. You look at his notebook and he’s got notes on the front page and the back page. He’s going to always be on time, go to class and do the right things. My challenge to him is to get him to be more vocal because that’s just not him by nature. You have to tell him to grab the younger guys and bring them with you when you workout extra or watch film and when you’re on the field be loud and be vocal. That’s something that’s not natural for him but he’s embracing it and he’s trying to do it," Jones said.

For Matthews, that is perfectly fine as he shared with the media he is willing to step up and lead this season.

"I have definitely progressed well and I think I stepped up last year being more vocal. I am taking it up another notch this year. All that goes back to experience. This is my fourth year and I feel more comfortable and getting to know my teammates better," Matthews said.