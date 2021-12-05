Hoosiers land pair of Ole Miss DL transfers
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana knew it needed to look to the transfer portal this offseason and it didn't take long to find support to its roster as Ole Miss defensive line transfers Patrick Lucas and LeDarrius Cox committed to Indiana.
Both players were on official visits to Indiana this weekend.
Cox and Lucas were both part of the 2019 recruiting class. Cox was ranked as the No. 39 overall defensive tackle while Lucas was ranked as the No. 48 overall defensive tackle.
In his career, Cox has totaled six tackles with two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.
Lucas was recruited by Tom Allen and his staff out of high school. He played in four games as a freshman before tearing his achilles. He has played just sparingly since then but looks to be fully healthy heading into 2022.
Both players have multiple years of eligibility remaining and join a recruiting class that is ranked No. 30 in the country.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.