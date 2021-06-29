Hoosiers land in top six for Ohio LB
Fresh off a recent visit to Indiana, Ohio linebacker Mani Powell has unveiled his top six schools in his recruitment, and the Hoosiers made the cut.
Powell made the announcement this week on his Twitter, and the list includes: Syracuse, Michigan, Toledo, Arkansas and West Virginia, along with the Hoosiers.
"It was a good visit. I’d say Coach (Tom) Allen’s energy all the time was incredible and Coach (Charlton) Warren's knowledge on the game is remarkable," Powell said in regards to his visit to Indiana.
He continued by saying he has a bond with Allen, who is a former wrestler.
"Well, Coach Allen loved that I am a wrestler and a thrower. They really said they love recruiting athletes and that they love how physical I play," Powell said.
Powell was initially offered by new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren, and he said it was great to sit down and have a conversation with Warren during his visit.
"I noticed how intelligent Coach Warren is and how much he puts into knowing the game of football. They told me that they see me as a versatile player that can play two different positions on their defense," Powell said.
Powell, a 6'3 225 pound junior, told TheHoosier.com he plans on announcing his college choice around the end of July.
"I look to get that weight off my shoulders so I don’t have to do any visits or anything while in season, and I just can focus on playing with my brothers so it’s big," Powell said of the importance of making a decision before the start of his season. "And, of course, I hope to help my brothers get the same opportunities and shine. I feel like I got and we get better as a team every time we step on the field."
