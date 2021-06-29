Hoosiers land in top six for Ohio LB

Fresh off a recent visit to Indiana, Ohio linebacker Mani Powell has unveiled his top six schools in his recruitment, and the Hoosiers made the cut.

Powell made the announcement this week on his Twitter, and the list includes: Syracuse, Michigan, Toledo, Arkansas and West Virginia, along with the Hoosiers.

"It was a good visit. I’d say Coach (Tom) Allen’s energy all the time was incredible and Coach (Charlton) Warren's knowledge on the game is remarkable," Powell said in regards to his visit to Indiana.

He continued by saying he has a bond with Allen, who is a former wrestler.

"Well, Coach Allen loved that I am a wrestler and a thrower. They really said they love recruiting athletes and that they love how physical I play," Powell said.