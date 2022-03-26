Hoosiers land commitment from 2023 tight end Sam West

Indiana has landed a commitment from Greensburg (Ind) 2023 tight end prospect Sam West.

West held offers from programs such as Iowa State, Rutgers, Purdue, Tennessee and more. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound in-state standout was recently an Alabama baseball commit but has since focused solely on football and has seen the offers pour in.

West visited Indiana multiple times in the winter and spring and made his pledge to Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

The Greensburg native is a three-star recruit ranked as the No. 13 overall player in the state.

"I made great relationships with people in the program," West told TheHoosier.com. "It’s always felt like home."