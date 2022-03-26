Hoosiers land commitment from 2023 tight end Sam West
Indiana has landed a commitment from Greensburg (Ind) 2023 tight end prospect Sam West.
West held offers from programs such as Iowa State, Rutgers, Purdue, Tennessee and more. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound in-state standout was recently an Alabama baseball commit but has since focused solely on football and has seen the offers pour in.
West visited Indiana multiple times in the winter and spring and made his pledge to Indiana on Saturday afternoon.
The Greensburg native is a three-star recruit ranked as the No. 13 overall player in the state.
"I made great relationships with people in the program," West told TheHoosier.com. "It’s always felt like home."
West plays quarterback in high school but will be a tight end for Indiana. On his recent junior day visit, he was able to meet with new offensive coordinator Walt Bell and learn more about the system in place. He also learned more from tight ends coach Kevin Wright on how they will continue to use tight ends.
"Definitely makes it attractive knowing they have developed tight ends into high end prospects," West previously said. "They said they really want to continue to use tight ends in different ways"
West said that Indiana head coach Tom Allen made sure that he knew how big of a priority he was for Indiana, especially at the position.
"He said I would be a great fit in their program," West said. "I am the one tight end they are going after in Indiana."
West joins four-star cornerback Daeh McCullough as the two commitments in the class of 2023 for Indiana.
