Check out how these former Indiana football players fared in Week 16 of NFL action:

Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)

Photo Courtesy: NBC Philadelphia

Sudfeld was listed as inactive for Philadelphia in their game against Dallas on Sunday afternoon. Sudfeld is listed as the third quarterback on the Eagles’ roster, behind starter Jalen Hurts and backup Carson Wentz. The Eagles lost to the Cowboys, 37-17.

Tevin Coleman (San Francisco 49ers)

Photo Courtesy: San Francisco Chronicle

Coleman had two carries for three rushing yards and recorded one reception for zero yards for San Francisco against Arizona on Saturday afternoon. Coleman played seven snaps each on both offense and special teams. The 49ers featured six different players that had at least one rushing attempt against the Cardinals, including Coleman. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals, 20-12.

Jordan Howard (Philadelphia Eagles)

Photo Courtesy: Bleacher Report

Howard carried the football three times for eight rushing yards for Philadelphia against Dallas on Sunday afternoon. Howard played in seven total offensive snaps (9 percent) for the Eagles in a losing effort. The running back was part of four players to earn carries for Philadelphia. The Eagles lost to the Cowboys, 37-17.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Jim Wyatt

Westbrook-Ikhine caught one pass for 19 receiving yards for Tennessee against Green Bay on Sunday night. Although Westbrook-Ikhine had only one target, it was the longest reception of the season for the wide receiver, and the longest catch for any Titan of the night, who caught just his third pass for the Titans in 2020. It was his first catch since Nov. 22 against Baltimore. Aside from the catch, Westbrook-Ikhine played 13 offensive snaps (23 percent) and 14 snaps on special teams (63 percent). The Titans lost to the Packers, 40-14.

Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)

Photo Courtesy: PFF

Thomas did not have any targets for Carolina against Washington on Sunday afternoon, despite playing on 40 offensive snaps (58 percent). Thomas also played three snaps on special teams (13 percent). It was just the fourth game this season that Thomas finished with no catches on the day. The Panthers defeated Washington, 20-13.

Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)

Photo Courtesy: Chicago Bears

Spriggs played on five offensive snaps (6 percent) and seven snaps on special teams (22 percent) for Chicago against Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon. Spriggs received snaps along the offensive line for only the second time this season, and the first since the Bears played against New Orleans during Week 8. The Bears defeated the Jaguars, 41-17.

Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)

Photo Courtesy: Washington Football Wire

Martin played in just three snaps on special teams (13 percent) for Washington against Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Martin has been a consistent member of the special teams unit for Washington, playing at least one snap in every game this season. Washington lost to the Panthers, 20-13.



Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)

Photo Courtesy: Los Angeles Chargers

Feeney played in all 57 offensive snaps and five snaps on special teams (17 percent) for Los Angeles against Denver on Sunday afternoon. It was the second-fewest offensive snaps for the Chargers in a game this season, behind Week 4 against Tampa Bay. Feeney continues his snap streak on offense for the Chargers, along with his fellow offensive guard Forrest Lamp. The duo has not missed a snap on offense for the Chargers in 2020. The Chargers defeated the Broncos, 19-16.

Rodger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Tennessee Titans

Saffold III played 52 offensive snaps (92 percent) and two snaps on special teams (9 percent) for Tennessee against Green Bay on Sunday night. The 2010 second-round pick of the St. Louis Rams has played in 833 offensive snaps for the season. The Titans lost to the Packers, 40-14.

Brandon Knight (Dallas Cowboys)

Photo Courtesy: Cowboys Wire

Knight played in all 70 offensive snaps and seven snaps on special teams (22 percent) for Dallas against Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Knight has now played in every snap on offense in four straight games for the Cowboys, following his midseason knee surgery forcing the lineman to miss three games. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles, 37-17.

Simon Stepaniak (Green Bay Packers)

Photo Courtesy: IU Athletics

Stepaniak was listed as inactive for Green Bay in their game against Tennessee on Sunday night. Stepaniak has yet to play a snap for the Packers this season. The Packers defeated the Titans, 40-14.

Tegray Scales (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Photo Courtesy: Steelers Now