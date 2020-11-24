Check out how these former Indiana football players fared in Week 11 of NFL action:

Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)

Nate Sudfeld

Sudfeld was listed as inactive in Sunday afternoon’s game that Philadelphia played against the Cleveland Browns. Sudfeld is listed as the third quarterback on the Eagles’ roster, behind starter Carson Wentz and backup Jalen Hurts. The Eagles lost to the Browns, 22-17.

Tevin Coleman (San Francisco 49ers)

Tevin Coleman

The San Francisco 49ers were on a bye this week. The 49ers will resume play next weekend on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco head football coach Kyle Shanahan said he is hopeful that Coleman will be able to return to action this weekend. The game is scheduled for 4:05 PM ET on FOX.

Jordan Howard (Philadelphia Eagles)

Jordan Howard (Photo Courtesy: Bleacher Report)

Howard officially rejoined the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday after being waived by the Miami Dolphins last week. Howard finished with 33 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries across five games with the Dolphins. Howard averaged just 1.2 rushing yards per carry on his attempts with Miami this season, and was listed as inactive for four games this season. Last season with the Eagles, Howard finished with 525 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. Howard’s contract details can be found here. Philadelphia lost to the Cleveland Browns this week, and faces the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 12.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Jim Wyatt

Westbrook-Ikhine caught his only target for seven receiving yards when Tennessee executed a fake punt play against Baltimore. Backup quarterback Logan Woodside connected with Westbrook-Ikhine to move the chains for a first down. The drive ended with a field goal. The wide receiver played 11 snaps (41 percent) on special teams. The Titans defeated the Ravens in overtime on Sunday afternoon, 30-24.

Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)

Ian Thomas

Thomas played 40 snaps (56 percent) on offense for Carolina against Detroit on Sunday afternoon. Without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the tight end failed to receive any targets with backup quarterback P.J. Walker. Still, the Panthers defeated the Lions, 20-0.

Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)

Jason Spriggs

Spriggs and the Chicago Bears were on a bye this week. The Bears will return to play next weekend against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 12.

Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)

Wes Martin

Martin played in just three snaps (5 percent) on offense for Washington against Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Martin is currently listed as the backup left guard for Washington, behind Wes Schweitzer on the depth chart. The Football Team defeated the Bengals, 20-9.

Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)

Dan Feeney

Feeney played in all 82 snaps on offense and six snaps (20 percent) on special teams for Los Angeles against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Feeney continues to switch between the center and guard positions on the offensive line for the Chargers. The Chargers defeated the Jets, 34-28.

Rodger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)

Rodger Saffold

Saffold III was listed as inactive for Tennessee leading into Sunday afternoon’s game against Baltimore. Saffold III is recovering from an ankle injury, after making an appearance in their last game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans defeated the Ravens in overtime, 30-24.

Brandon Knight (Dallas Cowboys)

Brandon Knight

Knight was activated from the injured reserve for Dallas prior to Sunday afternoon’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Knight has not played since injuring his knee against Arizona in Week 6. Knight played in just one snap on special teams for the Cowboys on Sunday. The Cowboys defeated the Vikings, 31-28.

Simon Stepaniak (Green Bay Packers)

Simon Stepaniak (packers.com)