• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 6.0 points and 1.0 assists in 15.5 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: A loss at the Philadelphia 76ers and a win over the Chicago Bulls. Ferrell did not play in the Kings' March 14 loss at the Boston Celtics.

• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 16.0 points per game on 38.1 percent shooting from the floor and 35.7 percent shooting from 3-point range in 30.2 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: A loss to the Golden State Warriors and wins over the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: Wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks and a loss at the Detroit Pistons.

• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- Has missed the Hornets' last three games due to swelling and soreness in his left knee, according to The Charlotte Observer.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 4 points and 1 rebound in nine minutes off the bench in the Knicks' March 15 loss at the San Antonio Spurs. Vonleh was inactive in the Knicks' win over the Lakers on March 17 and loss at the Toronto Raptors on March 18 due to a sprained ankle, according to CBS Sports.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: Losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz and a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.