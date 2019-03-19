Hoosiers In The Pros: March 12-18
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
NBA
• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 6.0 points and 1.0 assists in 15.5 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: A loss at the Philadelphia 76ers and a win over the Chicago Bulls. Ferrell did not play in the Kings' March 14 loss at the Boston Celtics.
• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 16.0 points per game on 38.1 percent shooting from the floor and 35.7 percent shooting from 3-point range in 30.2 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: A loss to the Golden State Warriors and wins over the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.
• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: Wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks and a loss at the Detroit Pistons.
• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- Has missed the Hornets' last three games due to swelling and soreness in his left knee, according to The Charlotte Observer.
• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 4 points and 1 rebound in nine minutes off the bench in the Knicks' March 15 loss at the San Antonio Spurs. Vonleh was inactive in the Knicks' win over the Lakers on March 17 and loss at the Toronto Raptors on March 18 due to a sprained ankle, according to CBS Sports.
• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: Losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz and a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.
NFL
March 13 marked the start of the new league year, and along with it came official announcements of clubs' free agent signings. A couple former Hoosiers were among those transactions, including:
• Tevin Coleman (2012-14): RB -- Signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers.
-----> Tevin Coleman Gives 49ers a Surplus of Talented Running Backs: 49ers.com
-----> With Tevin Coleman, 49ers' running backs get even more versatility: ESPN
• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG -- Signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.
-----> 2019 Free Agency: 1-on-1 with Rodger Saffold: TitansOnline.com
-----> New Titans lineman Rodger Saffold is ready to be best friends with Taylor Lewan: Nashville Tennessean
Alliance of American Football
• Chase Dutra (2013-17): S, San Antonio Commanders -- One solo tackle in a 37-6 win at the Atlanta Legends on Sunday. The Commanders are 4-2 on the season.
• Andrew McDonald (2007-11): OT, San Antonio Commanders -- Helped the Commanders' offense tally 234 yards of total offense while starting at right tackle in their 37-6 win at the Atlanta Legends on Sunday. The Commanders are 4-2 on the season.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.