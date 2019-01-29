• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Monday.

• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 20.0 points per game on 43.1 percent shooting from the floor and 34.6 percent shooting from 3-point range in 36.7 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: A win at the New York Knicks and wins over the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic.

• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 19.9 minutes per game across three contests: Losses at the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers and a win at the Memphis Grizzlies. Ferrell started against Toronto and came off the bench against Los Angeles and Memphis.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 3.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game off the bench across two contests: A loss at the Houston Rockets and a win at the Dallas Mavericks.

• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- Is about one week away from returning from injury, according to The Athletic's Rod Boone. Zeller underwent the surgery to repair a fractured right hand on Jan. 3, according to a release from the Hornets, and has missed their last 13 games.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 9.8 points and 11.0 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: Losses to the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat and losses at the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 13.3 points and 7.0 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: A loss to the Golden State Warriors, a win at the Orlando Magic and a loss at the San Antonio Spurs.

*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.