Each week, TheHoosier.com checks in to see how former IU basketball and football standouts are doing in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.

• Jordan Howard (Played at IU in 2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Team-high 10 carries for 35 yards in a 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. The third-seeded Bears' season is complete. Season Totals: 250 carries, 935 rushing yards, nine touchdowns; 25 receptions, 145 receiving yards.

• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Active Sudfeld but did not record any stats in a 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. The sixth-seeded Eagles advanced to face the top-seeded New Orleans Saints in the Division Round Sunday in New Orleans (4:40 p.m. ET on FOX). Season Stats: 1 for 1 passing, 22 yards, one touchdown.

• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Saffold and second-seeded Rams had a first round bye last week. They will host the Dallas Cowboys Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX in the Divisional Round and currently rank No. 2 in the NFL in total offense at 421.1 yards per contest.

• Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Aided the fifth-seeded Chargers in tallying 243 total yards of offense in a 23-17 win at the fourth-seeded Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Chargers advanced to the second-seeded New England Patriots in the Division Round on Sunday (1:15 p.m. ET on CBS).

• Chris Covington (2014-17): LB, Dallas Cowboys -- Inactive in a 24-22 win over the fifth-seeded Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday. The Cowboys advanced to face the No. 2-seed Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

• Simmie Cobbs (2014-17): WR, New Orleans Saints -- Cobbs and the top-seeded Saints had a first round bye last week. They will host the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET on FOX.

• Robert McCray (2014-17): LB, Kansas City Chiefs -- McCray and the top-seeded Chiefs had a first round bye last week. The will host the sixth-seeded Indianapolis Colts in the Divisional Round Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

• Tegray Scales (2014-17): Signed a reserve/future contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 4. He was previously signed to the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad.

*Note: Former IU wide receiver Shane Wynn is on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad.