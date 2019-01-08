Hoosiers In The Pros: Jan. 1-7
Each week, TheHoosier.com checks in to see how former IU basketball and football standouts are doing in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.
NFL
• Jordan Howard (Played at IU in 2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Team-high 10 carries for 35 yards in a 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. The third-seeded Bears' season is complete. Season Totals: 250 carries, 935 rushing yards, nine touchdowns; 25 receptions, 145 receiving yards.
• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Active Sudfeld but did not record any stats in a 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. The sixth-seeded Eagles advanced to face the top-seeded New Orleans Saints in the Division Round Sunday in New Orleans (4:40 p.m. ET on FOX). Season Stats: 1 for 1 passing, 22 yards, one touchdown.
• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Saffold and second-seeded Rams had a first round bye last week. They will host the Dallas Cowboys Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX in the Divisional Round and currently rank No. 2 in the NFL in total offense at 421.1 yards per contest.
• Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Aided the fifth-seeded Chargers in tallying 243 total yards of offense in a 23-17 win at the fourth-seeded Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Chargers advanced to the second-seeded New England Patriots in the Division Round on Sunday (1:15 p.m. ET on CBS).
• Chris Covington (2014-17): LB, Dallas Cowboys -- Inactive in a 24-22 win over the fifth-seeded Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday. The Cowboys advanced to face the No. 2-seed Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX.
• Simmie Cobbs (2014-17): WR, New Orleans Saints -- Cobbs and the top-seeded Saints had a first round bye last week. They will host the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET on FOX.
• Robert McCray (2014-17): LB, Kansas City Chiefs -- McCray and the top-seeded Chiefs had a first round bye last week. The will host the sixth-seeded Indianapolis Colts in the Divisional Round Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC.
• Tegray Scales (2014-17): Signed a reserve/future contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 4. He was previously signed to the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad.
*Note: Former IU wide receiver Shane Wynn is on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad.
NBA
• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- 26.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 35.7 minutes per game as a starter across two contests: A win at the Chicago Bulls and a loss at the Toronto Raptors.
• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- Currently day-to-day with a knee injury after being inactive in the Rockets' win at the Golden State Warriors, loss at the Portland Trail Blazers and win over the Denver Nuggets.
• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 8.5 points and 2.3 assists in 19.1 minutes per game off the bench across four contests: Losses to the Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors and a win over the Orlando Magic.
• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game off the bench across four contests: Wins over the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz, a loss at the San Antonio Spurs and a win at the Milwaukee Bucks.
• Troy Williams (2013-16): F, Sacramento Kings -- Assigned to the Kings' G League affiliate in Stockton, Calif. on Dec. 19 and has been inactive for their last nine games as a result.
• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- Out 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured right hand suffered against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 31. Zeller underwent the surgery on Jan. 3, according to a release from the Hornets.
• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 9.3 points and 12.7 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: Losses at the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers and a win at the Los Angeles Lakers.
• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: A win over the Atlanta Hawks, a loss at the Miami Heat and a win at the Oklahoma City Thunder.
*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.
