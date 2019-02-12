Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-12 12:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosiers In The Pros: Feb. 5-11

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Xb8xr78n6nmoxqrhqurv
Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports

NBA

Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 5.7 points and 3.7 assists in 19.3 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: A loss to the Houston Rockets and wins over the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 17 points per game on 42.2 percent shooting from the floor and 33.3 percent shooting from 3-point range in 27.6 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: A win at the Sacramento Kings, a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and a win over the Dallas Mavericks.

OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 4.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game off the bench across four contests: Wins at the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks, and a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 10.8 points and 10.3 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game across four contests: A loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, a loss at the Dallas Mavericks, a win at the Atlanta Hawks and a loss at the Indiana Pacers. Is getting closer to returning to the court. Prior to returning against the Clippers, Zeller had missed 16 straight games with a fractured right hand. He came off the bench against the Clippers and the Mavericks but returned to the starting lineup against the Hawks and the Pacers.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 5.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game across four contests: A loss to the Detroit Pistons and a loss at the Pistons, a loss to the Toronto Raptors and a loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers. He started in both games against the Pistons but came off the bench against the Raptors and Cavaliers.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 15 points and 7.5 rebounds in 21 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: A loss at the Milwaukee Bucks, a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, a win at the Chicago Bulls and a loss at the Detroit Pistons.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.

*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.

Alliance of American Football

• Chase Dutra (2013-17): S, San Antonio Commanders -- Finished with one tackle starting at safety in the Commanders' 15-6 win over the San Diego Fleet last Saturday.

• Andrew McDonald (2007-11): OT, San Antonio Commanders -- Helped the Commanders' offense tally 364 yards of offense while starting at right tackle in their 15-6 win over the Fleet last Saturday.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}