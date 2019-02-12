• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 5.7 points and 3.7 assists in 19.3 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: A loss to the Houston Rockets and wins over the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 17 points per game on 42.2 percent shooting from the floor and 33.3 percent shooting from 3-point range in 27.6 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: A win at the Sacramento Kings, a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and a win over the Dallas Mavericks.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 4.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game off the bench across four contests: Wins at the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks, and a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 10.8 points and 10.3 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game across four contests: A loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, a loss at the Dallas Mavericks, a win at the Atlanta Hawks and a loss at the Indiana Pacers. Is getting closer to returning to the court. Prior to returning against the Clippers, Zeller had missed 16 straight games with a fractured right hand. He came off the bench against the Clippers and the Mavericks but returned to the starting lineup against the Hawks and the Pacers.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 5.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game across four contests: A loss to the Detroit Pistons and a loss at the Pistons, a loss to the Toronto Raptors and a loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers. He started in both games against the Pistons but came off the bench against the Raptors and Cavaliers.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 15 points and 7.5 rebounds in 21 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: A loss at the Milwaukee Bucks, a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, a win at the Chicago Bulls and a loss at the Detroit Pistons.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.

*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.