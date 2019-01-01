Each week, TheHoosier.com checks in to see how former IU basketball and football standouts are doing in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.

• Jordan Howard (Played at IU in 2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Game-high 21 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns, plus one catch for five yards in a 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bears closed out the regular season with a 12-4 overall record, the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture and will face the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in their playoff opener on Sunday. Season Totals: 250 carries, 935 rushing yards, nine touchdowns; 25 receptions, 145 receiving yards.

• Tevin Coleman (2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons --- Eight carries for a team-high 45 yards and one touchdown in a 34-32 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Falcons finished 7-9 overall on the year with the defeat and did not qualify for the playoffs. Season Totals: 167 carries, 800 rushing yards, four touchdowns; 32 receptions, 276 receiving yards, five touchdowns.

• Ian Thomas (2016-17): TE, Carolina Panthers - Five receptions (team-high) for 61 yards and one touchdown in a 33-14 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Panthers finished 7-9 overall on the year with the defeat and did not qualify for the playoffs. Season Totals: 36 receptions, 333 yards, two touchdowns.

• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Threw his first career touchdown pass on a 22-yard strike to wide receiver Nelson Agholor in a 24-0 win over the Washington Redskins. Sudfeld did not attempt a pass the rest of the game, as starter Nick Foles returned after briefly sitting out due to a chest injury. Philadelphia wrapped up the regular season with a 9-7 overall record and reached the playoffs thanks to their win over Washington and the Vikings' loss to the Bears. Season Stats: 1 for 1, 22 yards, one touchdown.

• Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Four receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown in a 36-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Latimer was activated off injured reserve, which he had been on with an hamstring injury since Oct. 16, on Dec. 19. Season Totals: 11 receptions, 190 receiving yards, one touchdown; five kickoff returns for 123 yards.

• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 377 total yards of offense in a 48-32 win at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Rams moved to 13-3 on the season and have a first-round playoff bye as the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. They rank No. 2 in the NFL in total offense at 421.1 yards per contest.

• Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Aided the Chargers in tallying 276 total yards of offense in a 23-9 win at the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Chargers closed out the regular season with a 12-4 overall record, the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture and will face the Baltimore Ravens in the wildcard round on Sunday.

• Jason Spriggs (2012-16): LT, Green Bay Packers -- Missed his second straight game with a concussion. The Packers, 6-9-1 overall, did not qualify for the playoffs.

• Chris Covington (2014-17): LB, Dallas Cowboys -- Inactive in the Cowboys' 36-35 win at the New York Giants on Sunday. Dallas, 9-7 overall, will face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild card round this Saturday

• Simmie Cobbs (2014-17): WR, New Orleans Saints -- Inactive in the Saints' 33-14 loss at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.



*Note: Former IU linebacker Tegray Scales and wide receiver Shane Wynn are on the Indianapolis Colts' and New Orleans Saints practice squads, respectively.