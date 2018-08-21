Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NFL, MLB and Minor League baseball.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld (7) passes the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. The former IU quarterback is currently the NFL's preseason passing leader at 452 yards after throwing for 312 against the Patriots last week. Stew Milne / USA TODAY Sports Images

NFL

• Nate Sudfeld (Played at IU from 2012-15): Philadelphia Eagles -- Listed as the third-string quarterback on the Eagles' depth chart behind starter Carson Wentz and backup Nick Foles, but replaced Foles in Week 2 of the preseason after Foles exited their matchup against the Patriots with a shoulder strain. Sudfeld started in place of Foles in Week 1 because missed because of a trap-neck muscle strain. Preseason Stats: Completed 22 of 39 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 37-20 loss to the New England Patriots on Aug. 16. Overall, he is 32 for 53 for 452 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions through two preseason games. His 452 passing yards are most among all NFL quarterbacks through the first two weeks of the preseason. Headlines: - Eagles turn Redskins' trash into potential long-term find in Nate Sudfeld, via PhillyVoice.com. - Eagles QB Nate Sudfeld taking advantage of his opportunity, via 973espn.com. - Exciting times for Eagles' QB Picture, via Eagles.com. Highlights:

Sudfeld with the fadeaway to Richard Rodgers.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ajmSg8zOl1 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 17, 2018

Nate Sudfeld was money with this throw! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/OPNrv0uUm7 — The Birds Informer (@BirdsInformer) August 17, 2018

• Ian Thomas (2016-17): Carolina Panthers -- Is the team's third-string tight end. Preseason Stats: Tallied two receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown in a 27-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 17. Tied with guard Brendan Mahon for second-most offensive snaps played against the Dolphins with 36, according to Pro Football Focus. Has registered three catches for 37 yards and one touchdown through the first two weeks of the preseason. Headlines: - Panthers rookie TE Ian Thomas making impact already, via the Associated Press. - 'He doesn't even know how good he's capable of being': Baltimore native Ian Thomas turning heads with Panthers, via The Baltimore Sun. - Ian Thomas quickly getting up to speed, via Panthers.com. Highlights:

FIRST TOUCHDOWN FOR THE ROOK!



(Cam showed him the ropes on the TD giveaway) pic.twitter.com/l9qJit6cqp — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 18, 2018

Ian Thomas seemed to make a play every day during training camp. Makes this catch and run look easy. #NorrisNotes pic.twitter.com/FZfXebTU99 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 18, 2018

• Tevin Coleman (2012-14): Atlanta Falcons -- Second string running back behind starter Devonta Freeman. Preseason Stats: Carried the ball five times for a game-high 35 yards in a 28-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 17. He has rushed eight times for a total of 43 yards through the first two weeks of the preseason. Headlines: - Falcons impose their will, show ‘what they’re all about’ by using run game to set up explosive plays, via AtlantaFalcons.com Highlights:

Tevin Coleman with a hot start to this game pic.twitter.com/5Oh1pKaxg4 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 17, 2018

• Dan Feeney (2013-2016): Los Angeles Chargers -- Slated as the team's starting left guard.

Preseason Stats: Helped the Chargers collect 340 total yards of offense in a 24-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 18. Although the Chargers finished with just 58 rushing yards in the victory, they rank fifth among the league's 32 teams in rushing yards at 136.5 per contest. Chargers team reporter Haley Elwood caught up with Feeney after practice early last week:

.@ChargersHElwood caught up with Dan Feeney following today's #ChargersCamp practice to talk Preseason Game 1, Forrest Lamp + more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/h09iI4U9ix — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) August 15, 2018

• Cody Latimer (2011-13): New York Giants -- Competing for the starting slot receiver spot, the former second-round draft pick was listed as a second-string wide receiver behind No. 2 receiver Sterling Shepard on the unofficial depth chart released Aug. 6.

Preseason Stats: In his preseason and Giants debut, finished with one catch for 15 yards in a 30-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Aug. 17. He did not record any stats in a 20-10 Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Headlines: - Cody Latimer sees Giants opportunity as a fresh start, via Giants.com. - "4. Cody Latimer has picked it up past week or two. He had a nice practice Monday after a strong game vs. Detroit. Latimer is the team’s third wide receiver. Not a doubt. #Daily5 #Giants" tweeted ESPN NFL Nation Giants beat reporter Jordan Raanan in his five takeaways from Monday's practice. - Latimer was also profiled in the team's behind-the-scenes series Giants Life (full episode below) Highlights:

Cody Latimer has been having himself an excellent week of training camp.

Shurm applauded his ability to fight for contested balls with successful red zone receptions over Jenkins and Darius Slay. Time to see that success translate to the field. #NYGvsDET pic.twitter.com/loXgccUEJQ — #TheNewEra MARA (@EmperorMara) August 17, 2018

• Jordan Howard (2015): Chicago Bears - After carrying the ball 276 times for 1,122 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2017, the former 2016 fifth-round draft choice is the team's starting running back. Preseason Stats: In his preseason debut, accumulated nine carries for 32 yards (both team highs) in a 24-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Aug. 18. He previously sat out the Chicago Bears' 30-27 Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 9 due to knee soreness. Headlines: - Back in action: Bears RB Jordan Howard happy to get live contact vs. Broncos, via the Chicago Sun-Times. • Tegray Scales (2014-2017): Los Angeles Rams -- Listed as "other" behind three other players at the second inside linebacker spot. Preseason Stats: Finished with four total tackles (one solo, three assists) (four solo, one assist) in a 19-15 win over the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 18. His 30 snaps tied with defensive back Afolabi Laguda for fourth-most snaps played by a Rams defensive player against the Raiders, according to Rams Team Insider Myles Simmons. Has nine total tackles (five solo, four assists) through the first two weeks of the preseason. Headlines: - 3 takeaways from Rams' second preseason game, via USA TODAY's RamsWire. • Rodger Saffold (2006-09): Los Angeles Rams -- The veteran offensive lineman is the team's starting left guard. Preseason Stats: Assisted the Rams' offense in producing 215 total yards of offense in a 19-15 win over the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 18. • Shane Wynn (2011-14): Jacksonville Jaguars -- Listed with Rashad Greene Sr. as the third-string left wide receiver. Preseason Stats: Recorded two catches for 10 yards and returned one punt for nine yards in a finished with 3 catches for 39 yards in a 14-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 18. He has five receptions for 49 yards through the first two weeks of the preseason. • Michael Hunter (2011-2014)^: Denver Broncos -- The organization's depth chart has tabbed Hunter as "other" behind three other players at the right cornerback. He missed Monday's practice due to migraines. Preseason Stats: Did not play in a 24-23 loss to the Chicago Bears on Aug. 18. Had two total tackles in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. • Simmie Cobbs (2014-2017): Washington Redskins -- Is the team's third-string right wide receiver behind Josh Doctson and Brian Quick. Preseason Stats: Caught two passes for 14 yards and rushed once for a seven-yard loss in a 15-13 win over the New York Jets on Aug. 16. His 29 snaps played tied with quarterback Colt McCoy for ninth-most among all Washington offensive players against the Jets, according to the Redskins' official website. Has three receptions for 16 yards through the first two weeks of the preseason. • Chris Covington (2014-17): Dallas Cowboys -- Was not listed on the team's first unofficial depth chart released Aug. 9. Preseason Stats: The team's sixth-round draft choice did not record any stats in a 21-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 18. He has yet to play through the first two weeks of the preseason but reportedly missed time due to illness before return to practice Aug. 15, according to CBS Sports. • Robert McCray (2014-17): Kansas City Chiefs -- The former IU defensive lineman has converted to linebacker in the NFL and is pegged as the team's third-string outside linebacker. Preseason Stats: Did not record any stats in a 28-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 17. He has yet to play through the first two weeks of the preseason. • Rashard Fant (2013-17): Chicago Bears -- Is not listed on the team's depth chart. Preseason Stats: Not in uniform for a 24-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Aug. 18. He has yet to record any stats through three preseason games.

MLB

• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): Chicago Cubs -- Hit .222 with two home runs and two RBI in a two-game split against the Milwaukee Brewers and a 2-2 series split against the Pittsburgh Pirates. • Josh Phegley (2007-09): Oakland Athletics -- Hit .500 with two doubles and three RBI in a pair of wins over the Houston Astros.

• Aaron Slegers (2012): Minnesota Twins -- Hopes to resume throwing this week, according to St. Paul Pioneer-Press Twins beat writer Mike Berardino. Slegers has been sidelined after experiencing shoulder discomfort during a recent rehab assignment according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Prior to that, Minnesota placed Slegers on the 10-day disabled list on July 15.

Minor league baseball