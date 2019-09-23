TheHoosier.com will also discuss the status of running back Tevin Coleman and wide receiver Cody Latimer, who have each missed the last two games due to injury.

Former Indiana football players did not see much playing time this week across Sunday's slate of NFL games. Jordan Howard contributed at running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, and both Dan Feeney and Roger Saffold started at left guard for the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans, respectively.

However, despite an average performance, Howard became the first former Hoosier to reach the end zone this season. He rushed for a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter to take a lead for the Eagles with just over six minutes left to play in the first quarter.

Howard carried the football 11 times during the game and rushed for 37 yards. He was only targeted once in the passing game.

Jordan Howard has played in every game thus far for the Philadelphia Eagles, though he is in a timeshare out of the backfield with rookie running back Miles Sanders out of Penn State. The Eagles were upset at home by the Detroit Lions 27-24, dropping to 1-2 on the season.

Outside of those who took the field, the Hoosiers in the NFL were either held out due to injuries, or buried beneath the depth chart. TheHoosier.com will continue to follow these players throughout the 2019 season.

Overall, it wasn't a great Sunday for those representing Indiana football. Of the three players that saw playing time, none were a part of a winning team.

On the young season, Howard has 25 carries, 99 yards and one touchdown. The Eagles with travel to Green Bay to play the undefeated Packers on Thursday.

Dan Feeney, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered its second defeat of the season by the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday. Dan Feeney once again lined up as the starter at left guard.

In the loss, the Chargers were unable to get the running game going, totaling just 73 yards on 18 carries as a team. Still filling in the Melvin Gordon, running back Austin Ekeler was the team's leading rusher with 36 yards on nine carries.

The offensive line allowed Phillip Rivers to pass for 318 yards on 46 passing attempts, but gave up five sacks for 25 yards in the process.

Los Angeles goes coast to coast next Sunday to face off against a struggling Miami Dolphins team.

Roger Saffold, Tennesse Titans

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars' stout defense, Roger Saffold and the Tennessee Titans played a disappointing game resulting in a 20-7 loss.

The Titans only accumulated 57 yards on the ground from their two running backs Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis. Quarterback Marcus Mariota salvaged the team's rushing performance by scrambling for 34 yards, enough for him to be the team's second-leading rusher on the day.

In the passing game, Mariota was sacked a grand total of nine times for 55 yards in lost yards. Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell came away with three sacks on his own, while five other players met the Titans' starting quarterback in the backfield.

Tennessee falls to 1-2 on the season and will play the Atlanta next week.

Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers

Former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman has been nursing an ankle injury that has kept him out of the last two games. In his place, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert have carried the load out of the backfield.

The duo combined for 26 carries and 147 yards in a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

According to reports, Coleman is making progress towards getting back onto the field. He has been through the rehabilitation process with a protective boot. The 49ers are entering their bye week, giving him more time to recover without missing more time.

San Francisco will be featured on Monday Night Football against Cleveland in week five. The 49ers are currently undefeated through three weeks.

Cody Latimer, New York Giants

After a career day in week one, wide receiver Cody Latimer has missed two straight games due to a concussion. Upon clearing the league's concussion protocol, he'll join a battered receiving corps that is now catching passes from first-round draft pick Daniel Jones.

Jones made his first start this week ahead of Eli Manning in a 32-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He accounted for 336 passing yards and four total touchdowns without throwing an interception in the come-from-behind win.

The win marked the Giants' first of the season. The team will play its division rival, Washington Redskins next Sunday.