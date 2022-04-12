Hoosiers in the NBA: Recapping the 2021-22 season

The NBA regular season is over and four former Indiana basketball players are set for the NBA playoffs that begin on April 12.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Seven former Indiana men's basketball players wrapped up their NBA regular seasons on Sunday. With the playoffs looming, a handful of former Hoosiers will extend their seasons with aspirations of claiming the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June. The 2021-22 NBA Playoffs begin on April 12 with the NBA Play-In games. Four Hoosiers, OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors), Romeo Langford (San Antonio Spurs), Juwan Morgan (Boston Celtics) and Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) will all be involved in the playoffs.

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

Anunoby completed his fifth year with the Raptors and averaged a career-high 17.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 48 games played… he has started 227 career games… the 24-year-old has shot 37.2% from 3-point range in his career, the highest percentage of any former Hoosier in the NBA who has played at least 300 games… started all but one game he has played in the last three seasons… part of the 2019 World Championship team.

Thomas Bryant, Washington Wizards

Bryant is a five-year veteran who began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers but has played the last four seasons with Washington… he was sidelined at the beginning of the season recovering from knee surgery and played in 27 games… he averaged 7.4 points and 4.0 boards… he is a career 59.0% shooter.

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

This past season was his 14th in the league and sixth with the Rockets… he played in 57 games and started 46… he averaged 13.4 points and 2.0 rebounds… he shot 41.2% from 3-point range… he has shot 37.1% from long range and is a career 81.0% shooter from the line… he has averaged 16.4 points in his career, the fifth highest total of any former IU player in the NBA… his 1,746-career made 3-pointers is an all-time high for any former IU player in the NBA.

Romeo Langford, San Antonio Spurs

Langford just completed his third season in the NBA… this past year he played 44 games with Boston before being traded to San Antonio late in the season… in 48 total games this year, he averaged 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds and shot a career-best 34.1% from 3-point range… he played 94 games in three seasons with the Celtics.

Juwan Morgan, Boston Celtics

Morgan has played in 52 games over three NBA seasons with Utah, Toronto, and Boston and recently signed a two-year deal with the Celtics… played one game with Toronto and Boston this year and is on the Celtics playoff roster… was a member of the 2022 USA Basketball Men's World Cup Qualifying Team and averaged 12.3 points with the Maine Red Claws this season.

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat

Injuries have limited the nine-year veteran and former All-Star to 41 games over the last two seasons with Indiana, Houston and Miami… after recovering from surgery on his quad tendon, he played in eight games for the Heat and averaged 12.4 points and shot 41.7% from 3-point range… he has averaged 17.4 points in 462 career games, the fourth best mark of any Hoosier to play in the NBA.

Cody Zeller, Portland Trailblazers

After eight seasons in Charlotte, Zeller signed as a free agent with the Portland Trailblazers in 2021-22… came off the bench in 27 games and averaged 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds and shot 56.7% from the field… he fractured his knee cap and underwent season ending surgery… for his career, he is averaging 8.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 494 career games.