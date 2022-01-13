Hoosiers have disastrous second half vs Iowa for eighth straight road loss

Indiana entered Thursday's matchup looking for its first road win of the season and first in the last eight tries.

Through 20 minutes, the Hoosiers were up seven points and led for nearly the first 25 minutes of the game.

Then, it was an inexcusable collapse for Indiana as it saw a once 11-point lead turn into a nine-point loss to Iowa.

"When you're throwing the ball away, you're not rebounding the ball, you're not making your free throws," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "That's a bad combination when you're trying to win on the road."