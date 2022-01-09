Hoosiers gain momentum with back-to-back quality wins

Indiana bounced back from a Penn State loss with a signature win over No. 13 Ohio State and followed that up with a very good win against a 10-win Minnesota team on Sunday.

The Hoosiers move to 12-3 (3-2) on the season and have now built some momentum heading into the next part of Big Ten play.

In the past few seasons, the Hoosiers had struggled with building momentum after a ranked win. With so many difficult games back-to-back in conference games, IU needs to be able to put together win streaks in order to start solidifying its tournament resume and in order to compete atop the Big Ten.

Sunday afternoon offered just that.