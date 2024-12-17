Hoosiers For Good NIL Collective to cease operations in 2025

While the exact reason for ceasing operations was not specified, one could guess that it is due to several factors, although the ever-changing landscape of NIL is the broad answer. With direct payments from the schools to the student athletes on the horizon, NIL collectives will most likely continue to change in these unprecedented times.

In its three years in existence, the charitable collective partnered with dozens of student athletes across several sports, making an impact on the Bloomington community while also generating NIL for Indiana student athletes.

Full release is as follows:

For almost three years, Hoosiers For Good has had the humbling privilege of making a difference in our communities by partnering local charities with community-minded Hoosier student athletes who chose to use their platform and influence to amplify the philanthropic work that helps our community thrive. Your support and partnership has been a vital ingredient in making our mission possible. Thank you.

Since its inception, Hoosiers For Good has sought to be a leader in harnessing the unique visibility and reach of student athletes in our communities to make the greatest positive impact possible. Together, we have been able to support over 30 charitable organizations focused on a diverse set of missions—from increasing the availability of affordable housing to providing comprehensive support services for those with special needs to providing mentorship programs to disadvantaged youth. Navigating an ever-evolving landscape while seeking to make our mission a reality in our communities has also taught us the importance of adaptability and embracing change.

With that in mind, Hoosiers For Good has made the difficult decision to wind-down its work and ultimately close in 2025. As part of this process, beginning January 1, 2025, Hoosiers For Good will no longer accept donations. Hoosiers For Good then plans to complete its current programs in the first half of the new year before ending operations in June 2025.

We greatly value the important part you have played in making Hoosiers For Good’s work possible. Thank you again for being part of our team and working “For Good” in our communities.