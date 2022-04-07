‘Hoosiers For Good’ Announces Partnered Athletes

The total fund is around $500,000 with the goal of raising awareness for charitable causes throughout Bloomington and the rest of Indiana.

Hoosiers for Good, an Indiana NIL collective, announced their first class of athletes they will partner with for the upcoming 2022-2023 athletic seasons.

From the Hoosiers For Good Press Release:

“We are excited to announce our first class of Hoosiers For Good student athletes,” said Hoosiers For Good Executive Director Tyler Harris. “From the outset, we have been intentional in identifying student athletes who have a platform and the ambition to positively impact communities in Indiana through charitable participation. We believe this first class of Hoosiers For Good student athletes, and all subsequent classes, will drive real value for our charitable partners.”

On July 1, 2021, the NCAA implemented an interim policy that permits IU student athletes in all sports the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Launched in early March, Hoosiers For Good engages IU student athletes who are passionate about using their NIL to amplify the philanthropic work that helps Indiana communities thrive. Hoosiers For Good has carefully considered, unanimously adopted, and transparently published its Name, Image, and Likeness Charitable Activities Policy establishing its authority, expectations, and restrictions with regard to its NIL activities.

The aggregate NIL compensation for the first Hoosiers For Good class totals $470,000, funded by the generous donations of supporters. Consistent with the vision of Hoosiers For Good, agreements are not “one size fits all.” Rather, the value of the agreements varies based on the reach and platform each student athlete has to positively impact their charity.

Under their agreements with Hoosiers For Good, each student athlete will, among other responsibilities, provide a variety of NIL services to their paired charities including a number of in-person appearances (such as speaking, presentation of skills, autograph sessions, and the like) as well as social media posts promoting these appearances and their charity.

“We are proud to announce this substantial and unique support for these Indiana charities and the people and communities they serve,” said Hoosiers For Good Legal Counsel Fred Glass. “It is worth expressly noting that we are not announcing, and cannot announce, that any or all of these students are definitely staying at IU for their next season of eligibility. The agreements we announce today do not, and cannot, include any requirement that they be enrolled at IU in order to provide these NIL services.”