Hoosiers fall to Iowa in Big Ten Semis on last second three

Indiana would take a six point lead into halftime, led by Trayce Jackson-Davis who had 16 points on 8-of-11 from the floor. Iowa's Keegan Murray matched him with 15 points on 5-of-8 from the floor.

Indiana has been playing its best basketball over the last week and kept that up early on, taking a quick 15-3 lead. It was a back and forth game for the first half and every run that Iowa went on, the Hoosiers responded.

It was Indiana's first Big Ten Semifinal since 2013 and the Hoosiers played like they belonged until the final seconds, falling to Iowa 80-77.

In the second half, it was again a game of quick runs for both teams. Indiana would take two different leads midway through the half of seven and eight points, but it was Iowa who continually responded with big shots -- and mainly 3s from Keegan Murray.

Murray would hit five of his eight 3s in the second half but none more big than at the 1:51 mark to cap off a 9-0 run for the Hawkeyes to take a three point lead. It was following a Jordan Bohannon three to tie the game and then a turnover by Indiana. Iowa would not give up the lead the rest of the game.

Iowa would hit 14-of-32 from three on the afternoon, including 8-of-14 in the second half.

The Hoosiers were outscored 42-15 on 3s.

Jackson-Davis led Indiana all game, scoring 31 points on 15-of-21 from the field. He added 10 rebounds. Xavier Johnson was terrific again, scoring 20 points and adding nine assists.

Bohannon has hit big shots his entire career, especially against Indiana. On Saturday, he did more of the same hitting three 3s in the last three minutes, including the game-winning three that was banked in from nearly half court at the end of the shot clock with 1.1 seconds remaining. He had 12 points with nine coming in the final three minutes.

Keegan Murray scored a game-high 32 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Patrick McCaffery added 16 points, including 12 in the second half.

Indiana scored 50 points in the paint. It also had 13 offensive rebounds and outscored Iowa 18-9 in second chance points.

Race Thompson added 11 points and seven rebounds for Indiana.