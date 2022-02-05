Hoosiers fall to Illinois, 74-57, due to second half collapse

Despite the loss of Jackson-Davis, Indiana was up two at the half.

Much like Indiana did against Purdue, the Hoosiers played 15 minutes of the first half with Trayce Jackson-Davis on the bench with foul trouble.

Indiana came into Saturday's matchup against No. 18 Illinois looking for another signature win and ranked win, but instead dropped its second home game of the season in a 74-57 loss.

Illinois came into Saturday ranked 28th in the NCAA in offensive rebounds per game at 12.3 but were held to just two in the first half and four for the game.

Kofi Cockburn, who came in averaging 22.1 points on 61.1 percent shooting and 11.6 rebounds per game, struggled to get into much of a rhythm on the afternoon. He had five points on just 2-of-7 from the field in the first half but came alive after halftime. He finished with 17 points on 6-of-13 from the field and eight rebounds on the afternoon.

After trailing for most of the game, Illinois took a 48-46 lead at the under-12 timeout. It was the Illini's first lead since 4-2 in the first half. They would use a 21-5 run to stretch the lead to eventually 17 in the second half.

After halftime, Illinois shot 53.8 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three. For the game, the Illini shot 47.9 percent from the field.

Indiana struggled to get Jackson-Davis involved in the second half and shot just 29.6 percent after halftime and 35.7 percent for the game. The All-American forward finished with just six points on 3-of-9 shooting.

Trent Frazier was a killer for Illinois all afternoon, finishing with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-11 from the field.

Illinois would go on to hit 10 3s on 10-of-23 shooting, outscoring Indiana 30-9 from three.

Race Thompson led Indiana with 13 points while Xavier Johnson added 12.

Indiana had eight of its 10 turnovers after halftime and were outscored 40-21 after the break.

The Hoosiers are back in action on Tuesday night as they travel to Northwestern.