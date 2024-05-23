Jamison “JT” Kitna – a Class of 2025 signal-caller from Lakota East (Ohio) – is the latest quarterback target for the Hoosiers. If his last name sounds familiar, it should: Kitna’s father, Jon, was an NFL veteran quarterback who played for the NFL and European League. The elder Kitna played for the Seattle Seahawks, Barcelona Dragons, Cincinnati Bengals, and Detroit Lions. His final four seasons were with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Hoosiers are targeting one of Ohio’s top quarterbacks, who is in the talks of getting an official visit to the Bloomington campus in the coming weeks.

Kitna began coaching high school football in 2012, which includes during his time as a Cowboy. He began his coaching career at Lincoln High School in Washington as a head coach. He also held high school head coaching positions in Arizona and Texas – including one year as a quarterbacks coach for the Cowboys – before finally moving to Ohio last spring and becoming the head coach for Lakota East.

His son is looking to follow in his footsteps. Jamison Kitna, who transferred (with his dad) to the talent-laden southwest Ohio area, has a rocket arm with a clean release and smooth delivery. Kitna shows great anticipation and timing with the deep ball. His footwork is also good, displaying good follow-through off his back foot and the ability to throw with velocity over the middle of the field.

Last weekend, Kitna was invited to the Rivals Invite Only Camp at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis, where he tested and played among the Midwest region’s top competition.

“It’s always good to come out and compete here,” Kitna said. “It’s fun to come out and compete with some of the top quarterbacks around. It’s a good day. It’s fun to be around guys of your same caliber and get to throw with them. They may win some, you may win some, it is what it is.”

Kitna has been on the Bloomington campus on unofficial visits. He said he loves the new staff and environment under new head coach Curt Cignetti.

“They’re all about winning,” Kitna said. “That’s the number one goal. I love that. I love what they’re doing, turning that place around. (Coach Cignetti is) straight to the point – it’s about wining and building the right culture. If you’re not part of that culture, you gotta go. I love Coach Cignetti. He’s a great guy. I think he’ll get it turned around in no time.”

Kitna said he is being recruited by co-offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri.

“I love Tino,” Kitna added. “He’s sharp and he’s always coaching. He’s always going to be coaching. He’s about football. He’ll have fun outside of football, but when the business is happening, he’s getting to it, he’s getting to work.”

The Hoosiers will have to compete for Kitna’s services. He holds more than offers. Along with several MAC schools, Baylor, Pittsburgh, Texas Tech, West Virginia and Houston are also vying for the 6-foot-2, 215-pound gunslinger.

“I love that school,” Kitna said of Bloomington. “I love that town. It’s a really nice college town. It’s pretty close to home, so that’s a plus.”







