Indiana escaped with an 84-76 win over Nebraska on Sunday night, following an 18-point lead evaporating to a two-point deficit late in the second half.

Nebraska came into this game with the second-worst defense in the Big Ten, and Indiana took advantage in the first half. The Hoosiers had seven assists on their first nine baskets and were humming on all levels.

Rob Phinisee came out of the gates on fire in this game. The junior point guard had 16 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting (3-of-4 from three). He stepped on Trayce Jackson-Davis’s foot towards the end of the first half, which twisted his knee and sent him hobbling to the sideline. Phinisee played in the second half, but he looked like he lost a step. His health will be something to monitor going forward. He would finish with 18 points.

However, the bountiful harvest on offense didn’t last long for Indiana. After going into halftime ahead 46-34, the Hoosiers let Nebraska back into the game with poor defense and massive scoring droughts of their own. The Cornhuskers were beating the Hoosiers down the floor in transition, leading to wide-open looks from three.