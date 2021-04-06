With the number of spring practices winding down, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen admits he has been pleased with the work he has seen, but admits there is still a lot left to maximize and accomplish. Meeting with the media Wednesday via Zoom, Allen said despite a setback last week, there has been some good things happening. "Excited about the progress we are making with our football team. Been a really good spring. I think you go through and look at where you are at. You get 15 days and those days are critical. You look at where you are with your players and what you are looking to accomplish. We had a minor setback last week with Covid and want to maximize our guys with what comes next, which is our end of April workouts and summer months," Allen said. As the practices wind down, Allen said it is important the Hoosiers remain focused and continue putting in quality work. "We are going to have a final scrimmage on the 10th that will allow us to maximize our days, maximize our preparation," Allen said. "I feel that's in the best interest of our program right now. Really looking forward to the finish here. Got a couple this week to finish out with. Then our final practices next week."

Each spring, teams get 15 days of spring practices. Allen said in prior seasons the team would have four practices, go on spring break and then finish when they got back. That is not the case this season. In addition, the Hoosiers missed a practice last week and Allen has said it will be made up in a modified format. "I just wanted to make sure every day that we had, we could maximize to the fullest and I believe that's the best way for us to do that," Allen said. Allen said his team handled the canceled practice and lull in work well. "Encouraging but speaks to where we are at as a team and the leadership on our team. Guys had to stay locked in and focused while we waited on tests. Didn't know if we would have practice or not. Come back in full pads scrimmaging in stadium was encouraging. Allen: We have a lot of leaders who care and have been here a long time. Very business like approach to the scrimmage. Have to be able to execute. We made mistakes and that's part of it. I thought it was positive scrimmage for us and we will continue to maximize every opportunity," Allen said. While he did not single out many players, Allen said the whole team has looked good during spring drills, but did admit mistakes have been made and corrected. "We continue to see guys step up. AJ Barner continues to grow up and develop. Tim Weaver as an offensive lineman has really grown and developed. Randy Holtz same thing. Those are guys we need to step up and elevate. Defensively, there is a group of guys that continue to get better all the time. On the defensive line, we have guys Ryder coming in and making plays and doing things that need to be done," Allen said.