Hoosiers Connect, the Official NIL Collective of IU Athletics, announced the ‘Official Hoosiers Connect Vodka’, a new product through a collaboration with Starlight Distillery. 25 percent of sales from the Official Hoosiers Connect Vodka will benefit NIL opportunities for IU student-athletes.

Starlight Distillery, in Starlight, Indiana, is owned by the Huber family who are longtime supporters of Indiana and IU Athletics. The distillery is family-owned, -farmed, and -led and distills its products, including the Official Hoosiers Connect Vodka, from grain to bottle all on the Huber farm.

“As a 180-year-old Indiana family business, partnering on this NIL project with Hoosiers Connect aligns with our family’s mission of giving back to our community and state,” said Christian Huber, seventh generation member of the Huber family. “It’s a win-win strategy that invests in our student-athletes and the future of sports and education.”

Starlight Distillery is a part of Huber’s Orchard and Winery, which has also been family owned and farmed since 1843. Huber’s Orchard and Winery has hosted Hoosier fans for events for several years and offers various activities and experiences for the entire family to enjoy.

“We’re grateful to the Huber family for partnering with us on this exciting project,” said Executive Director of Hoosiers Connect Tyler Harris. “The Hubers are the epitome of what it means to be a Hoosier. We are excited for all Hoosier fans to have the opportunity to responsibly enjoy the Official Hoosiers Connect Vodka and to continue to explore unique ways to support NIL opportunities for IU student-athletes.”

The Official Hoosiers Connect Vodka is available for immediate purchase at Starlight Distillery, and the product will soon be available in additional retail locations throughout Indiana. Please drink responsibly.