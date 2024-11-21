Hoosiers Connect launches NIL driven athletic camps

Hoosiers Connect, an official sponsor of Indiana athletics, is launching new NIL driven athletic camps, offering skill development for campers while creating NIL opportunities for IU student-athletes.

Bloomington, Ind. – Hoosiers Connect, an Official Sponsor of IU Athletics, will begin hosting athletic camps, with the first two camps focusing on basketball. The camps will be the first officially sponsored camps affiliated with IU Athletics.

Hoosiers Connect launched in June of 2022 to create and facilitate NIL opportunities for IU student-athletes. Since its launch, Hoosiers Connect has partnered with over 75 student-athletes, offering fans new opportunities to engage with athletes from various IU programs–interactions that were not possible before the introduction of NIL.

“Over the last 2 years, we’ve learned that Hoosier fans love to interact with IU student-athletes,” said Tyler Harris, Executive Director of Hoosiers Connect. “NIL has provided opportunities for fans to support athletes in new ways, and in turn, have the chance to meet their favorite players and connect with them outside of watching them in action. It’s been hugely rewarding for both fans and athletes alike.”

Hoosiers Connect plans to continue to provide these opportunities for athletes and fans, but now in the way of high-quality, athletic camps that reflect the values of IU Athletics. Student-athletes will leverage their NIL to promote the camps, offering Hoosiers Connect innovative ways to create meaningful opportunities for them. When possible, athletes will also be hired to teach and coach various skills during the camps.

With the announcement of the camps, Hoosiers Connect has appointed Jordan Basye as the Director of Athletic Experiences. In this new role, Basye will focus on ensuring that the camps prioritize helping participants improve their skills, understand how those skills apply to game situations, and embrace the values of IU Athletics.

Basye joins Hoosiers Connect with 13 years of experience in basketball coaching and player development, having played a pivotal role in the development and coaching of over 80 college athletes.

"I’m really excited to join the Hoosiers Connect team and begin providing opportunities for people to interact with IU athletes in a new way,” said Basye. “Our camp experiences will help participants, along with their parents or guardians, understand the purpose behind our drills and techniques. We'll also provide additional resources to reinforce what they learn at home.”

The first Hoosiers Connect Basketball Camps will be hosted in Fort Wayne on January 3, 2025, and Lebanon on January 4, 2025. Registration for these camps is now open at inforindiana.com/camps. Future camps dates will be announced soon.