Hoosiers announce addition of wide receivers coach Adam Henry

Henry comes to Indiana with 20+ years of experience in the NFL and college ranks. He was previously with the Dallas Cowboys.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced the hiring of Adam Henry as the program's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach on Friday afternoon. Henry owns 25 overall seasons of experience with 13 in college and 12 in the NFL.

"We are pleased to welcome Adam and his family to IU," Allen said. "Adam's leadership skills and experience coaching at the highest level in our game will provide a huge lift to our receivers room. He is a man of high character and is a perfect fit on our staff."

Henry has coached Pro Bowlers Odell Beckham Jr., Anquan Boldin, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Jarvis Landry, and Zach Miller.

"I want to thank Coach Allen and the entire Hoosier Football family for this great opportunity," Henry said. "My family and I are excited to be a part of this special program. I am ready to invest in the lives of our players and make a positive impact."

Lamb secured his Pro Bowl honor in 2021 with 1,102 yards, 79 receptions, and six touchdowns for Dallas. Cooper added 68 catches for 865 yards and eight TDs. In 2020, Cowboys receivers finished first in the NFC in receptions (413) and third in yardage (4,511). Lamb set a franchise rookie record with 74 catches, and his 935 yards ranked second. Cooper became the fourth Cowboy to reach 90 receptions with a career-high 92 to go along with 1,114 yards, while Michael Gallup posted 843 yards on 59 catches with five scores.

Prior to his stint in Dallas, Henry spent two seasons (2018-19) with the Cleveland Browns. Landry and Beckham became the first wideouts in Browns history to each record over 1,000 receiving yards in the same campaign. Landry earned his fifth-straight Pro Bowl nod after he collected a career-high 1,174 yards (4th in team history) with 83 grabs and six touchdowns. Beckham added 1,035 yards (10th), 74 receptions, and four TDs in 2019.

The previous year, Landry hauled in 81 passes and rookie Antonio Callaway led the team and finished third among all NFL rookies with five receiving scores. Cleveland had three receivers with four touchdowns, marking just the second time the franchise accomplished the feat since 1955.

Henry arrived in Cleveland after a pair of seasons with the New York Giants. Beckham made a career-high 101 catches for 1,367 yards and 10 TDs in 2016. His reception total ranked second in Giants lore, and his yardage was third. Sterling Shepard closed 2016 second among NFL rookies with 65 catches. Boldin led the receivers in Henry's lone campaign in San Francisco (2015). He totaled 69 grabs for 789 yards and four scores. In his previous stint at the collegiate level, Henry develop Beckham and Landry at LSU from 2012-14. The duo became the first pair of receivers in program history to finish with over 1,000 yards in the same year (2013). Along with James Wright, Beckham and Landry all were selected in the 2014 NFL Draft to make LSU the only school with three wideouts picked that year.

Henry's first run in the NFL came over five seasons with the Oakland Raiders as offensive quality control coach (2007-08) and tight ends coach (2009-11). Under his tutelage, Miller became the first tight end in Raiders history to pace the team in receiving three-consecutive campaigns, and he earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2010.

Henry kicked off his coaching career at his alma mater, McNeese State University. He oversaw the wide receivers from 1997-2005 before he was promoted to assistant head coach/offensive coordinator for 2006.

As a receiver at McNeese State, Henry garnered all-conference honors and finished his career with 93 receptions for 1,690 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to being enshrined in the McNeese Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

Henry signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 1994.

A native of Beaumont, Texas, Henry earned an undergraduate degree and a master's degree from McNeese State. Henry has three children, Darian, Kynidee, and Ava.