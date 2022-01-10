Hoosiers announce addition of transfer pass rusher Myles Jackson
Indiana made it official and announced the addition of UCLA transfer pass rusher Myles Jackson.
Jackson played in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2021.
Below is the full release from Indiana.
---
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football program announced on Monday afternoon that outside linebacker Myles Jackson has joined the Hoosiers as a transfer from UCLA.
"Myles is a big, physical athlete who improves our defense," IU head football coach Tom Allen said. "He can play multiple positions and we are excited for him to join us."
Jackson, a 6-2, 250-pounder, played in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2021. He totaled six tackles with one sack and one fumble recovery.
In 2020, Jackson suffered a season-ending knee injury in his collegiate debut and season opener at Colorado. He was named to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll in the spring of 2020.
A native of Jonesboro, Ga., Jackson was rated the No. 21 weak-side defensive end coming out of Mill Creek High School.
----
