Hoosiers announce addition of Paul Randolph as defensive line coach

Randolph comes to Indiana with 24 years of experience. He was previously at Texas Tech for three seasons.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced the hiring of Paul Randolph as the program's defensive line coach on Wednesday afternoon.

Randolph owns 24 years of experience, including 21 coaching the defensive line.

"We are really pleased to welcome Paul to IU," Allen said. "His experience at the highest level is going to be beneficial for our defensive line. Paul's another man on our staff of high character and is a strong leader, and I can't wait for our young men to get to work with him."

Randolph has coached in 17 bowl games and comes to Bloomington after three seasons as the defensive line coach at Texas Tech University.

"I am truly honored and blessed to be joining the IU Football family," Randolph said. "I want to thank Scott Dolson and Tom Allen for the opportunity to continue my passion as a teacher, mentor, coach, and builder of you men. Go IU! LEO!"

Four of Randolph's pupils garnered All-Big 12 honors in his stint with the Red Raiders. Eli Howard and Broderick Washington Jr. moved on to the NFL in 2021. Washington was a fifth-round selection by Baltimore, while Howard signed with Atlanta. Washington collected all-conference accolades in 2019 and was invited to the NFLPA and Reese's Senior Bowls. Howard, who finished his career in the program's Top 10 in sacks, posted five in conference play en route to second-team all-league recognition. He became the first Red Raider to earn first- or second-team laurels since 2013. Texas Tech finished 31st in the country in tackles for loss in Randolph's first campaign.

Randolph served as defensive line coach at the University of Memphis from 2016-18. The Tigers played in three bowl games and won 26 games along with two American West Division titles. Memphis created 81 takeaways in his three years, which ranked fourth nationally. The Tigers tied for fifth in the country with 29 takeaways in 2016 and tied for third in 2017 with 31. Of the 60 takeaways, 28 were fumble recoveries, which ranked in the Top 5 among FBS programs.

Randolph worked at Arizona State University from 2012-15, three as the associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator, and defensive line coach, and the final year as the associate athletics director for championship life. ASU posted a 28-12 overall record and 19-8 Pac-12 mark over his first three campaigns, each of which resulted in bowl trips. The Sun Devils recorded back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2013 and 2014, including a 14-4 conference mark. Five of Randolph's defensive linemen earned All-Pac-12 recognition, headlined by Will Sutton, a 2012 consensus All-America selection and two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Sutton was the Sun Devils first consensus All-American since 2007, and he became only the third defensive lineman in Pac-12 history to be named the Defensive Player of the Year in consecutive years. Four of the five all-league selections were either drafted or signed NFL free agent contracts. Arizona State led the nation in TFLs per game (9.0) and ranked second in sacks per game (4.0) in 2012. ASU ranked in the Top 20 in both categories in 2013 and 2014 as well.

Randolph helped rebuild programs at Rice University (2006), the University of Tulsa (2007-10), and the University Pittsburgh (2011). He oversaw linebackers at Rice before moving back to the defensive line at Tulsa and Pitt.

As executive associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator, the Panthers sat third nationally with 3.31 sacks per game. Pittsburgh closed out the season with a BBVA Compass Bowl berth. Tulsa won 36 games and went to three bowls over his time. The executive senior associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator oversaw a defense that led the country in interceptions and finished third in takeaways in 2010.

Randolph was part of a Rice staff that helped produce one of the top turnarounds in recent college football history. The Owls closed 2006 with victories in six of their final seven games to earn their first bowl berth in 45 years.

He coached defensive ends at the University of Alabama from 2003-05, where the Crimson Tide boasted one of the nation's top defenses. Alabama topped the country in scoring defense (10.7) during his final season, and finished second in total defense (255.1), fifth in passing defense (160.8), and ninth in rushing defense (94.3). Randolph was also named one of the nation's Top-25 recruiters by Rivals.

He started his career as the linebackers coach at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee-Martin, in 1998. Randolph moved on to Valdosta State University (1999), Illinois State University (2000), the University of Toledo (2001), and West Virginia University (2002), the final three of which he oversaw special teams in addition to the defensive line.

Randolph was an all-conference linebacker, where he earned his degree in electrical engineering technology in 1990. He played 10 seasons in the Canadian Football League with stops at Winnipeg (1988-95) and Montreal (1996-97).

In Montreal, Randolph served two years as a team captain and player-coach. Winnipeg won Grey Cup championships in 1988 and 1990, and he was inducted into the Blue Bombers Hall of Fame in 2002.