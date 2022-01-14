Hoosiers announce addition of Chad Wilt as defensive coordinator

Wilt comes to Indiana after serving the last two years at Minnesota as defensive line coach.

Indiana has officially announced the addition of defensive coordinator Chad Wilt. He will also coach the linebackers for IU.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced the hiring of Chad Wilt as the program's defensive coordinator on Friday (January 14) afternoon. Wilt will also coach the linebackers.

"I am excited to add Chad to our staff," Allen said. "I have known Chad for a long time, and he is man of high character who brings a wealth of experience to our defense. He is a great husband, father, and leader of men. We welcome Chad, his wife, Megan, and their three children, Cooper, Maddox, and Charlotte, to Bloomington."

A 21-year coaching veteran, Wilt spent the last two seasons as defensive line coach at the University of Minnesota. He was a two-time NAIA All-American defensive end at Taylor University in Upland, Ind.

"Indiana University is a special place and Tom Allen is one of the best men in this profession," Wilt said. "Being from this state, when Coach Allen called it was an opportunity I simply couldn't pass up. My family and I are eager to get settled in Bloomington. Our defense will be aggressive and fly around like its hair is on fire. These young men will play with passion for each other and for IU."

The Golden Gophers finished second in the Big Ten in total defense (278.8, 3rd nationally), scoring defense (17.3, T-6th nationally), rushing defense (97.5, 8th), and passing defense (181.2, 8th) in 2021. Second-team All-B1G defensive end Boye Mafe shared sixth in the conference with seven sacks. Mafe and end Esezi Otomewo accepted invitations to play in the 2022 Senior Bowl. Mafe tied for second in the league with 4.5 sacks in just seven games in 2020. All of the Golden Gophers eight sacks on the year came from the defensive line.

In Wilt's lone campaign as defensive line coach at the University Cincinnati in 2019, the Bearcats topped the American Athletic Conference in total defense and posted 31 sacks and 96 tackles for loss. UC surrendered just 20.6 points per game en route to the AAC East Division title, a TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl victory, and a No. 21 final Associated Press ranking.

Army went 29-10 during Wilt's three campaigns as defensive line coach from 2016-18 with three wins over Navy, three bowls victories, and a pair of Commander in Chief's Trophy wins. The Black Knights closed out 2018 ranked No. 19 in the AP poll with a program-record 11 wins and the Eastern College Athletic Conference's Lambert Trophy. They topped the nation in third-down conversion and fourth-down conversion defense, and ranked No. 8 in total defense and No. 8 in scoring defense. Army ended 2017 third nationally in red zone defense and 14th in passing defense. It held opponents to 22.0 points per game and shut out Air Force, ending the Falcons 306-game scoring streak.

Maryland's defensive line totaled 31.5 of the team's 35 sacks, which ranked 14th in the country, in 2015. Linemen Yannick Ngakoue (Jacksonville, 3rd round) and Quinton Jefferson (Seattle, 5th round) were selected in the 2016 NFL Draft. Ngakoue, a first-team All-Big Ten honoree, was second in the nation with 13.5 sacks, while Jefferson earned honorable-mention recognition and was invited to the Senior Bowl. Wilt tutored Andre Monroe, one of the top pass rushers in program history, in 2014. A second-team All-B1G selection, Monroe finished second in the conference with 10.5 sacks. He set the school's all-time sacks record with 25.

Nose tackle Darius Kilgo achieved career-highs in tackles (43) and TFLs (8). Kilgo finished the season tied atop the league with four fumble recoveries en route to honorable-mention All-Big Ten. He was taken in the 2015 NFL Draft by Denver.

Prior to Maryland, Wilt spent 2011-13 at Ball State University as defensive line coach, adding recruiting coordinator responsibilities in 2013. Jonathan Newsome was named to the All-Mid-American Conference first team after he ended 2013 with 10 sacks, second in the MAC, and 11.5 tackles for loss. Newsome was drafted by Indianapolis.Tackle Nathan Ollie joined Newsome on the All-MAC squad with second-team accolades. He posted 10 TFLs as the Cardinals earned a berth in the GoDaddy Bowl. Newsome garnered second-team all-league with 8.5 sacks (4th in the MAC) and 12.5 tackles for loss. Ollie secured third-team recognition after being named to the second team in 2011. The Cardinals concluded the season with a trip to the Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl.

Wilt worked as defensive line coach at the University of Richmond in 2010 and guided Martin Parker to All-America status as he totaled 14 stops for loss and 5.5 sacks. Parker was named the most valuable player on defense in the East-West Shrine Bowl and signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants. He was a member of the Giants Super Bowl XLVI championship team.

At the University of Virginia as defensive line coach in 2009, Wilt developed All-ACC honoree Nate Collins, who signed with the Chicago Bears in 2010.

From 2006 through 2008, Wilt served as the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator at Liberty University. The Flames won two Big South Conference titles, and he coached five All-Americans in his three years.

Before arriving at Liberty, Wilt spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at the University of Virginia (2004-05) and three campaigns as defensive line coach and special teams coordinator at Central Connecticut State University (2001-03).

Wilt earned his bachelor's degree in sports management from Taylor in 2000 and a master's degree from Virginia in 2006. He was also a three-time all-conference selection and a two-time academic all-league honoree.His father, Steve, is a lifelong football coach and was the head coach at Wingate College (N.C.) and Taylor.

Wilt and his wife, Megan, have two sons, Cooper and Maddox, and one daughter, Charlotte.