Hoosiers Add Another | DL Kevontay Hugan Commits to IU

Indiana added its fourth commit in June and third in the last three days by securing the commitment of three-star DL Kevontay Hugan out of Florida.

Hugan was on campus for an official visit this past weekend, and decommit from Louisville earlier in the day on Wednesday. Hours later, Hugan popped for IU. DL coaches Pat Kuntz and Buddha Williams have proven they can REALLY recruit, and they led the recruitment on this one. The feeling inside the program has been one of great confidence coming out of the past two weekends that they would land multiple players and so far that's been the case as Hugan became the fourth commit in the month.

Hugan is a versatile defensive lineman that can play the EDGE or Stud position in a Cignetti x Haines defense. His burst off the ball and overall quickness is his standout strength, and refining his pass rush moves and adding strength could really unlock a big-time player here.

In addition to his Louisville offer, Hugan had offers from a large list of schools including USC, Miami, Virginia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Missouri, and others. He's rated a high three-star now, but will likely rise to a four-star once his senior season starts if we had to guess.

Hugan becomes commit number 14 in a now top-25 national recruiting class for IU.