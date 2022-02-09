 TheHoosier - Hoosiers' 2022 home opener scheduled for Friday night showdown
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-09 18:22:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Hoosiers' 2022 home opener scheduled for Friday night showdown

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana's home opener for the 2022 season now has an official date. The Hoosiers will take on Illinois at home on Friday, September 2.

It's the first Friday home opener in Memorial Stadium history.

Below is the full release from Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana will open the 2022 football season on Friday, Sept. 2, against Illinois. It will mark the first Friday opener in Memorial Stadium history.

The Hoosiers last kicked off a campaign on a Friday in 2005 at Central Michigan and last played on a Friday in 2018 at Minnesota.

The full 2022 schedule is below:

Sept. 2: Illinois

Sept. 10: Idaho

Sept. 17: Western Kentucky

Sept. 24: at Cincinnati

Oct. 1: at Nebraska

Oct. 8: Michigan

Oct. 15: Maryland

Oct. 22: at Rutgers

Oct. 29: Bye

Nov. 5: Penn State

Nov. 12: at Ohio State

Nov. 19: at Michigan State

Nov. 26: Purdue

Dec. 3: Big Ten Championship Game

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}