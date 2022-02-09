Hoosiers' 2022 home opener scheduled for Friday night showdown
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana's home opener for the 2022 season now has an official date. The Hoosiers will take on Illinois at home on Friday, September 2.
It's the first Friday home opener in Memorial Stadium history.
Below is the full release from Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana will open the 2022 football season on Friday, Sept. 2, against Illinois. It will mark the first Friday opener in Memorial Stadium history.
The Hoosiers last kicked off a campaign on a Friday in 2005 at Central Michigan and last played on a Friday in 2018 at Minnesota.
The full 2022 schedule is below:
Sept. 2: Illinois
Sept. 10: Idaho
Sept. 17: Western Kentucky
Sept. 24: at Cincinnati
Oct. 1: at Nebraska
Oct. 8: Michigan
Oct. 15: Maryland
Oct. 22: at Rutgers
Oct. 29: Bye
Nov. 5: Penn State
Nov. 12: at Ohio State
Nov. 19: at Michigan State
Nov. 26: Purdue
Dec. 3: Big Ten Championship Game
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.