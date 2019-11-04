The former Indiana players that have become staples on their NFL teams played once again on Sunday, and three of them contributed to wins. Jordan Howard was the most impressive offensive player as he found the end zone against his former team, but Dan Feeney paved the way for his team to come away with a huge upset.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howards runs past Chicago Bears Safety Eddie Jackson on a 14-yard touchdown run. (USA Today Images) (USA Today Images)

Jordan Howard, Eagles running back

The Philadelphia Eagles welcomed the struggling Chicago Bears to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday and were able to do just enough to halt a serious second-half comeback. The offense rode on the shoulders of running back Jordan Howard — a former Bear — as he churned for 82 yards on 19 carries. His biggest run came on a 14-yard touchdown in the third quarter that put the Eagles up by three scores.

His rushing totals were good for 4.4 yards per carry on the afternoon, and Howard is up to 525 yards and six touchdowns on the season. He is the fourth Eagles running back since 1950 to have 500 or more rushing yards and six or more rushing touchdowns after nine games. The Eagles are now above .500, sitting at 5-4 and will now settle for their bye week.

Tevin Coleman, 49ers running back

It was a quiet day for the former Indiana star as San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was outshined by fellow running back Matt Breida on Thursday Night Football. Coleman had just 12 rushes for 23 yards and caught two passes for another 13. Coleman may not have played a major role in the game, but the after the Patriots loss to the Ravens on Sunday night, the 49ers are now the only undefeated team left in the NFL after their 28-25 win over the Cardinals. On the season, Coleman has 355 rushing yards and five touchdowns. San Francisco is 8-0 and will play the Seattle Seahawks next Monday.

Dan Feeney, Chargers guard

In one of the biggest upsets of the season, the Los Angeles Chargers raced out to a 26-11 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Rushing behind Dan Feeney and the rest of the Chargers offensive line, running back Melvin Gordon had 80 yards and two touchdowns to seal the win. Los Angeles also allowed just two sacks, which let quarterback Philip Rivers completed 21 of his 28 passes for 294 yards. Gordon had the only touchdowns for the team. The running backs for touchdown came on the one-yard line. The Chargers lined up in a power run formation and called for Feeney and fullback TJ Watt to lead the way for Gordon to find the end zone.

Gordon wasn't done yet, the former Wisconsin star followed former Indiana guard Feeney once again in the fourth quarter. Behind Feeney, Gordon plunged his way for another one-yard score that put the Chargers up 26-3.

With a 26-11 final score, the Chargers are now 4-5 on the season and will travel to Oakland this Thursday to play their division rivals — the Raiders.

Rodger Saffold, Titans guard