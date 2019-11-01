Hoosier Intel: Top in-state talent visiting Indiana, Hoosiers extend offers
TheHoosier.com breaks down the list of visitors for this weekend's Northwestern game, as well as goes in depth on a few recent offers and addresses top 2020 target Alante Brown's recent official to Michigan State, in the latest edition of Hoosier Intel.
Alante Brown makes official visit to Michigan State
Indiana 2020 wide receiver target Alante Brown made his official visit to Michigan State this weekend, and it went well. Michigan State is probably the favorite for Brown’s commitment at this point, since he was committed to the Spartans at one point during his original recruitment.
Had an amazing official visit at Michigan State University ! Felt good to be back in East Lansing ! #GoGreen ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/rzt9u4es8u— Alante Brown 🌪 (@alantebrown3) October 30, 2019
Other teams are also entering the fold as the 2020 cycle begins to come to a close. Maryland was the most recent school to offer, reaching out this week, and Virginia Tech extended an offer two weeks ago. Brown is hoping to take visits to Tennessee and Missouri still, but what stands out for Indiana is that he moved his official visit to Bloomington up from December to early October.
The Hoosiers also have a position specifically set aside for Brown, something that can’t be said for the other programs. Brown is seen as a recruit who can fit into a Whop Philyor or David Ellis role in the offense.
Brown released his mid-season film Thursday. You can see his athleticism and the ease with which he plays at the prep level and why a source from his camp told TheHoosier.com that he might one day be in the NFL.
He remains Indiana's top target for this class.
Christian Burkhalter still likes Indiana
Christian Burkhalter is from Alabama, but he recently moved to Florida to play for IMG, where former Indiana running back Josiah Sears is the offensive coordinator. Sears worked the Hoosiers into the mind of his new tight end.
“I really like Indiana,” Burkhalter told TheHoosier.com. “My coach at IMG played there and gave me love and respect for the program.”
Now, Burkhalter is back at Spanish Fort in Alabama, after he spent around half a year at IMG, because of a desire to be closer to his family. His brother, Jackson, plays quarterback at Spanish Fort.
Burkhalter is classified as a wide receiver, but his future at the college level is at tight end. I was able to watch Burkhalter when he visited a summer camp at Ohio State and ran through a workout with Kevin Wilson. Current Penn State tight end commit Nick Elksnis also went through that work out before he committed elsewhere. After the workout, Wilson extended offers to both tight ends.
Burkhalter has the frame, at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds – he’s packed on 20 pounds since last season – to split out wide and also block, which makes him one of the top tight ends in the 2021 class, because he fits the mold of the future tight end.
Burkhalter hasn’t been in contact with Indiana much, but he said he hopes to build a relationship with the Hoosiers at some point.
