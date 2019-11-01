TheHoosier.com breaks down the list of visitors for this weekend's Northwestern game, as well as goes in depth on a few recent offers and addresses top 2020 target Alante Brown's recent official to Michigan State, in the latest edition of Hoosier Intel.

A top 2022 in-state talent, Joe Strickland, will visit Bloomington this weekend for the Northwestern game.

Alante Brown makes official visit to Michigan State

Indiana 2020 wide receiver target Alante Brown made his official visit to Michigan State this weekend, and it went well. Michigan State is probably the favorite for Brown’s commitment at this point, since he was committed to the Spartans at one point during his original recruitment.

Had an amazing official visit at Michigan State University ! Felt good to be back in East Lansing ! #GoGreen ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/rzt9u4es8u — Alante Brown 🌪 (@alantebrown3) October 30, 2019

Other teams are also entering the fold as the 2020 cycle begins to come to a close. Maryland was the most recent school to offer, reaching out this week, and Virginia Tech extended an offer two weeks ago. Brown is hoping to take visits to Tennessee and Missouri still, but what stands out for Indiana is that he moved his official visit to Bloomington up from December to early October. The Hoosiers also have a position specifically set aside for Brown, something that can’t be said for the other programs. Brown is seen as a recruit who can fit into a Whop Philyor or David Ellis role in the offense. Brown released his mid-season film Thursday. You can see his athleticism and the ease with which he plays at the prep level and why a source from his camp told TheHoosier.com that he might one day be in the NFL. He remains Indiana's top target for this class.

Christian Burkhalter still likes Indiana

Christian Burkhalter is from Alabama, but he recently moved to Florida to play for IMG, where former Indiana running back Josiah Sears is the offensive coordinator. Sears worked the Hoosiers into the mind of his new tight end. “I really like Indiana,” Burkhalter told TheHoosier.com. “My coach at IMG played there and gave me love and respect for the program.”