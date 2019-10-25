News More News
Hoosier Intel: Recruiting news on Deshawn Jones, Cayden Baker, Alante Brown

Ohio 2020 ath;ete Deshawn Jones recently de-committed from Cincinnati and is in discussion with Indiana and Michigan for his new commitment. (Rivals.com)

Akron 2020 athlete Deshawn Jones was suddenly notified of a change of heart in Cincinnati, forcing him to direct his recruitment elsewhere, and Indiana is in his crosshairs.

More can be found on Jones, as well as news surrounding Cayden Baker, Alante Brown, Connor Tollison, former IU running back coach Deland McCulough's sons and more in the latest edition of Hoosier Intel.

Read the latest Hoosier Intel at TheHoosier.com's premium football forum

