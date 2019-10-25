Akron 2020 athlete Deshawn Jones was suddenly notified of a change of heart in Cincinnati, forcing him to direct his recruitment elsewhere, and Indiana is in his crosshairs.

More can be found on Jones, as well as news surrounding Cayden Baker, Alante Brown, Connor Tollison, former IU running back coach Deland McCulough's sons and more in the latest edition of Hoosier Intel.

