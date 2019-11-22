Find all the latest football recruiting updates in this week's Hoosier Intel.

Indiana has a long list of visitors for the Michigan game this weekend, including a particular defensive tackle – Demarjhe Lewis – who set his commitment date via Twitter on Friday.

Clearwater Academy International 2021 running back Brendon Barrow received his first Big Ten offer this week, and it was from Indiana. Upon the extension of the offer, Indiana quickly became a “most definite” top school for the Florida back, he told TheHoosier.com.

Defensive tackle and former Indiana commit JeJuan Sparks also attends Clearwater International, a program dedicated to giving international students a chance to play football and showcase their talents to U.S. schools, and Sparks and Barrow have discussed Indiana in the past, he said.

“He tells me it’s amazing and that they have everything people look for in a school,” Barrow told TheHoosier.com.

At 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, Barrow has a low center of gravity and good vision when in traffic. Barrow has grown into a decisive back and hits the hole hard while also having the balance to make cuts at the second level, a skill not always displayed by high school running backs.

In nine games this season, Barrow carried the ball 91 times for 1,007 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He already has plans to make it out to Bloomington in 2020.

“I plan on taking a visit to Indiana and Boston College in the spring,” he said.

Barrow has offers from Boston College, Central Michigan, South Florida, Florida International and others. He made his way to Clearwater after being born in Texas, moving to California and then spending seven years in Toronto.