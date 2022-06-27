Hoosier Hysteria set for Homecoming weekend

Mike Woodson is entering his second season at Indiana and Teri Moren is entering her ninth year.

The men's basketball team is expected to be a top-25 and potential Big Ten favorite heading into the season. The women's team is coming off of two Sweet Sixteen appearances, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2021.

Indiana basketball is set to host its annual tip-off to the basketball season, Hoosiers Hysteria, on Homecoming weekend this year.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Two of the most anticipated athletic traditions at Indiana University come together this fall when Hoosier Hysteria, the annual tip-off of the men's and women's basketball programs, will be held Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Oct. 7.

The event will not conflict with the University's annual Homecoming Parade which also occurs that day.IU men's coach Mike Woodson and women's coach Teri Moren will unveil their 2022-23 basketball teams to Hoosier fans that evening.

Admittance to the 90-minute season-opening event in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is free with open seating. Attendees are asked to bring a canned food item to donate to the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.

The men's team, which is trending to be nationally ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2016, returns four starters and 12 lettermen from a team which advanced in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five seasons. IU also had its best showing in the Big Ten Tournament in nine years with a semifinal appearance and are led by senior captain's and All-Big Ten forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. In addition, the four-man freshman class is rated the eighth best in the nation by 247 Sports.

"I know I was overwhelmed by the love shown to me by Hoosier Nation last year and I can assure you we will have a fun evening," said Woodson. "Our players and staff are excited about what's ahead and we can't wait to spend time with the best fan base in the country for the first time with our group."

On the women's side, Indiana is coming off back-to-back Sweet Sixteen appearances and its seventh-straight 20-win season under ninth year head coach Teri Moren. In 2021-22, all five starters garnered All-Big Ten honors while forward Mackenzie Holmes and guard Grace Berger, who both return for the upcoming campaign, hauled in a combined four All-American honorable mention honors.

The Hoosiers finished 24-9 last season and advanced to the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the first time in 20 years. They hosted NCAA Tournament action for the first time in program history, clinching its trip to the Bridgeport regional with wins over Charlotte and Princeton inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU will welcome seven new players to its roster for the upcoming campaign, including four freshmen and a trio of transfers including 2020 Indiana Ms. Basketball Sydney Parrish.

"Hoosier Hysteria is a special event for our program and a way for us to celebrate the upcoming season with the best fans in college basketball. We can't wait for you to meet our team for the 2022-23 season and look forward to seeing a packed Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on October 7."

On Saturday, Oct. 8 the football team will host Michigan at noon at Memorial Stadium.