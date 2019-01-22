Ticker
Hoosier Gameday: Indiana vs. Northwestern

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
Sandra Dukes/USA Today Sports

The Hoosiers take on Northwestern in Evanston today in their eighth Big Ten game of the season.

Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on the Big Ten Network.

TheHoosier.com has gathered previews and predictions for the game below.

Stu Jackson, TheHoosier.com: Indiana Basketball vs. Northwestern

1. Defending Dererk Pardon -- Pardon dominated Indiana in the paint in the first game, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Northwestern try to establish him early Tuesday night.

2. Romeo Langford's Response -- Saturday's loss at Purdue marked the first time all season Langford was held below 12 points - or failed to score in double-digits, for that matter. He's IU's leading scorer, and him playing at a high level helps IU snap its losing streak sooner rather than later.

3. IU's Success Inside The Arc -- Northwestern hasn't been great at making or defending 2-point attempts in Big Ten play. Its 46 percent on twos ranks second-to-last in the league, and opponents' 55.4 percent shooting on twos is highest in the league (or last defensively). This is a prime opportunity for IU players who have lacked confidence offensively to get it back again.

Alex Bozich, Inside the Hall: What to expect: Northwestern


Indiana’s win over Northwestern was its first of seven straight wins that eventually propelled the Hoosiers into the top 25.

It was also a game that was closer than it should have been as a Ryan Taylor heave at the buzzer rimmed out, allowing IU to hold on for a two-point win.

Perhaps we should have paid more attention to Northwestern’s performance inside the 3-point line on Branch McCracken Court as a sign of what was to come in league play. The Wildcats exploited Indiana in the paint as Dererk Pardon went 11-for-15 on 2s and IU seemingly had no answer to stop him.

It’s a trend that has become worse in recent weeks as the Hoosiers have continually been abused inside the 3-point line. In this current Big Ten losing streak, league opponents are shooting 55 percent on 2s against IU. Through Sunday’s games, Indiana ranks 11th in 2-point field goal percentage defense (52.7) in conference play.

Mike Miller, The Bloomington Herald-Times: 4 storylines for IU’s game at Northwestern


2. Langford’s chance to bounce backFoul trouble and a collapsing defense combined to hold IU freshman Romeo Langford to his worst offensive performance of the season in Saturday’s loss at Purdue, where he managed only four points on 2-for-10 shooting. Langford authored one of his best efforts as a Hoosier in the first meeting with Northwestern, taking over on both ends in the final four minutes after IU lost Juwan Morgan to a leg injury. Langford scored 20 points, and his deflected inbounds pass in the waning moments helped the Hoosiers hold on for the 68-66 win. All season, Langford has proven capable of stacking good games on top of each other. Now his challenge is to quickly move on from his worst game as a collegian.

Predictions and Probabilities

TheHoosier.com Staff Predictions

Stu Jackson: Indiana 60, Northwestern 57

Jon Sauber: Indiana 68, Northwestern 65

KenPom

Northwestern 67, Indiana 66 (48 percent confidence)

Thrill Score: 64.9 (No. 5 among Tuesday's games)

ESPN

Northwestern 55.8 percent

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

