Sandra Dukes/USA Today Sports

The Hoosiers take on Northwestern in Evanston today in their eighth Big Ten game of the season. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on the Big Ten Network. TheHoosier.com has gathered previews and predictions for the game below.

1. Defending Dererk Pardon -- Pardon dominated Indiana in the paint in the first game, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Northwestern try to establish him early Tuesday night. 2. Romeo Langford's Response -- Saturday's loss at Purdue marked the first time all season Langford was held below 12 points - or failed to score in double-digits, for that matter. He's IU's leading scorer, and him playing at a high level helps IU snap its losing streak sooner rather than later. 3. IU's Success Inside The Arc -- Northwestern hasn't been great at making or defending 2-point attempts in Big Ten play. Its 46 percent on twos ranks second-to-last in the league, and opponents' 55.4 percent shooting on twos is highest in the league (or last defensively). This is a prime opportunity for IU players who have lacked confidence offensively to get it back again.

Indiana’s win over Northwestern was its first of seven straight wins that eventually propelled the Hoosiers into the top 25. It was also a game that was closer than it should have been as a Ryan Taylor heave at the buzzer rimmed out, allowing IU to hold on for a two-point win. Perhaps we should have paid more attention to Northwestern’s performance inside the 3-point line on Branch McCracken Court as a sign of what was to come in league play. The Wildcats exploited Indiana in the paint as Dererk Pardon went 11-for-15 on 2s and IU seemingly had no answer to stop him. It’s a trend that has become worse in recent weeks as the Hoosiers have continually been abused inside the 3-point line. In this current Big Ten losing streak, league opponents are shooting 55 percent on 2s against IU. Through Sunday’s games, Indiana ranks 11th in 2-point field goal percentage defense (52.7) in conference play.

2. Langford’s chance to bounce backFoul trouble and a collapsing defense combined to hold IU freshman Romeo Langford to his worst offensive performance of the season in Saturday’s loss at Purdue, where he managed only four points on 2-for-10 shooting. Langford authored one of his best efforts as a Hoosier in the first meeting with Northwestern, taking over on both ends in the final four minutes after IU lost Juwan Morgan to a leg injury. Langford scored 20 points, and his deflected inbounds pass in the waning moments helped the Hoosiers hold on for the 68-66 win. All season, Langford has proven capable of stacking good games on top of each other. Now his challenge is to quickly move on from his worst game as a collegian.

Predictions and Probabilities