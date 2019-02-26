USA Today Sports

The Hoosiers take on Wisconsin in Assembly Hall today in their seventeenth Big Ten game of the season. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on ESPN. TheHoosier.com has gathered previews and predictions for the game below.

1. Guarding the 3-point line -- Is this getting repetitive? It probably is. Still, I keep listing it because as miraculous as some of IU's opponents' makes have been, it's still imperative for this team to be able to make them earn those looks. 2. Indiana making its own breaks -- In the same vein of Jordan Bohannon getting red-hot from the 3-point line late Friday night, IU has to take advantage of the same chances when the ball bounces its way. That's not to say Indiana should start jacking up threes, it just needs to create some of its own luck. 3. Defending Wisconsin's frontcourt -- Indiana will be able to match up better with Wisconsin now that De'Ron Davis is fully healthy and starting alongside Juwan Morgan. Davis in particular has the matchup to watch considering how badly Happ has torched Indiana in the last two seasons.

UW is 19-2 against Indiana since the start of the 2007-08 season. That includes five consecutive wins in the series. … D'Mitrik Trice’s 14 points against Northwestern ended a string of six consecutive games scoring in single digits. He made four of UW’s seven 3-pointers. … Nate Reuvers grabbed nine rebounds against the Wildcats, one short of matching his career high.

4. Good and bad. -- Tonight’s matchup pits Wisconsin, one of the Big Ten’s best 3-point shooting teams, against Indiana, the league’s worst. D’Mitrik Trice (43.4 percent), Brad Davison (40.7 percent), Brevin Pritzl (40.0 percent) and Nate Reuvers (39.4 percent) all rank among the league’s top 20 distance shooters. Davison has been finding his comfort zone of late, hitting 46.2 percent of his 3-pointers across the last 17 games. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, are on pace to finish as the Big Ten’s worst 3-point shooting squad in the KenPom era, which dates to the 2001-02 season. IU is shooting 26.3 percent from beyond the arc in conference games. Nebraska’s 2015 team stands as the worst 3-point team in the KenPom era after shooting only 26.5 percent from the perimeter that year.

Predictions and Probabilities