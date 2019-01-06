Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

The Hoosiers head on the road to take on Michigan in Ann Arbor in their fourth Big Ten game of the season. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and will be aired on CBS. TheHoosier.com has gathered previews and predictions for the game below.

Three things to watch: 1. Guarding the 3-point line -- Michigan has always done an exceptional job of recruiting players who can space the floor, and this year's team is no different. One through four, they're a threat to score from the perimeter. 2. Juwan Morgan avoiding foul trouble -- If there was a consistent theme to each of Indiana's two losses this season, it was the senior forward picking up two personal fouls quickly. When he wasn't on the floor, the Hoosiers just weren't the same team, even if they did manage to rally and come up short against Arkansas. 3. Devonte Green vs. Zavier Simpson -- IU head coach Archie Miller praised Michigan's Zavier Simpson for his defense and offensive efficiency because of how he attacks the basket and gets his teammates involved. Consequently, that also means it's going to be a big test on both ends of the floor for Devonte Green. The winner of this matchup will play a big part in dictating the winner of the game.

Michigan is a balanced team offensively with three players averaging double figures and three others averaging between 6.8 and 7.9 points per game. Ignas Brazdeikis is currently in line to challenge Romeo Langford for the Big Ten freshman of the year award and doesn’t play like a newcomer to college hoops. The 6-foot-7 wing will turn 20 on Jan. 8, so he’s a year older than most freshmen across the country. At 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Brazdeikis has a stellar left handed shooting stroke and is one of the best spot-up shooters in the country. His 16.4 points per game lead Michigan and he’s scored 83 points in 60 spot-up possessions this season, according to Synergy Sports. That currently grades out in the 96th percentile nationally. Like most players who are successful in Ann Arbor and earn the trust of Beilein, Brazdeikis doesn’t make many mistakes (7.9 TO%) and is solid offensively from just about everywhere on the floor. He’s shooting 52.2 percent on 2s, 42.2 percent on 3s and 76.8 percent from the free throw line.

Romeo Langford is one of the most talented first-year players in America. Scratch that: He is one of the most talented players, regardless of class, in America. The 6-foot-6 positionless wing is averaging 18.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game and he is involved in everything Indiana does as plenty of this group's offense runs through him. He is not an elite 3-point shooter right now, but he is great off screens and has an ability to get to the rim whenever. Michigan has Charles Matthews, one of the best perimeter defenders in the Big Ten and Matthews will have his hands full. The key here will be Matthews staying out of foul trouble. If Isaiah Livers can't play, it's even more important. Ignas Brazdeikis has been a solid defender for a true freshman this season, but Michigan is going to want Matthews opposite Langford as much as possible.



Predictions and Probabilities