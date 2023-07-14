HOOSIER DAILY: Swimmers represent at World Championships, NW names interim
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
HOOSIERS WELL REPRESENTED AT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Indiana's swim program is set to be well represented at the world championships on Friday in the Faukuoka World Aquatics Championships.
Eleven Hoosier swimmers and four coaches are traveling to the world championships to represent the school -- and their country -- in three different categories -- pool swimming, open water swimming and devising.
Hoosier diving coach Drew Johansen is the head coach for the USA Diving team. Three divers with connections to Indiana are participating, including two Olympians and current sophomore Maxwell Weinrich.
Junior Mariah Denigan is competing for Team USA in the open water swimming competitions. She is coached by associate Indiana coach Cory Chitwood, who is serving as an assistant.
Seven Indiana swimmers are competing in pool swimming competition and head coach Ray Looze is serving as an assistant coach.
NORTHWESTERN NAMES INTERIM COACH
Northwestern named defensive coordinator David Braun the interim head coach for the 2023 season following the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday over allegations of hazing from former players.
Braun is in his first season with Northwestern after previously serving as the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State, an annual FCS power. Northwestern is Braun's first job in the Power 5 and he takes over the remaining Northwestern staff.
Northwestern players have 30 days to enter the transfer portal given Fitzgerald's firing, however, few scholarships remain available across college football.
ACC AGREES TO NEW TV DEAL
The ACC and the CW Network announced an agreement on Thursday to broadcast 50 ACC football and basketball games through the 2026-27 season.
“We are thrilled to be adding The CW to our weekly television lineup for ACC football and basketball games,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said. “The CW’s national distribution will directly benefit our student-athletes, teams, alumni and fans. We appreciate ESPN and Raycom working together and look forward to the partnership with The CW.”
Pitt vs. Cincinnati is the first ACC game set to appear on the CW on Sept. 9. The network is broadcasting 13 football games and 28 men's basketball games in addition to nine women's basketball games.
