Indiana's swim program is set to be well represented at the world championships on Friday in the Faukuoka World Aquatics Championships.

Eleven Hoosier swimmers and four coaches are traveling to the world championships to represent the school -- and their country -- in three different categories -- pool swimming, open water swimming and devising.

Hoosier diving coach Drew Johansen is the head coach for the USA Diving team. Three divers with connections to Indiana are participating, including two Olympians and current sophomore Maxwell Weinrich.

Junior Mariah Denigan is competing for Team USA in the open water swimming competitions. She is coached by associate Indiana coach Cory Chitwood, who is serving as an assistant.

Seven Indiana swimmers are competing in pool swimming competition and head coach Ray Looze is serving as an assistant coach.