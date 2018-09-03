Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 09:24:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: September 3

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

2019 targets Trayce Jackson-Davis and Keion Brooks both visited UCLA this weekend.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"We recruit this state really hard. We have 23 players from the state of Florida. This state's really important to us. We wanted to come down here and do a great job. It's great to get the win."
— IU head coach Tom Allen following IU's win at FIU.

Headlines:

· Alford, UCLA targetting the best Hoosiers, via News-Gazette - LINK

· 4 things we learned from IU’s win at FIU, via HSR - LINK

· Men's Soccer: IU shuts out No. 18 UConn, via IDS - LINK

· COLUMN: Men's soccer is dangerous on set-pieces this season, via IDS - LINK

----

{{ article.author_name }}