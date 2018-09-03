Eight members of 2018 practice squad announced 👇 📰: https://t.co/Q7EThdjFFm pic.twitter.com/whgJnDECnq

Tailgate season is approaching and I am READY ❤️ #IUFB #Hoosiers

#iufb opens as a 6.5-point favorite vs. Virginia.

Another reason we love sports: @mattstauder , an Indiana equipment manager recently diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, received the game ball, on the 1-year anniversary of his father's death. 📹: @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/znP7TcxB4p

What a great game with great friends #IUFB #SmellTheRoses pic.twitter.com/dqXl3zAK3P

— IU head coach Tom Allen following IU's win at FIU.

"We recruit this state really hard. We have 23 players from the state of Florida. This state's really important to us. We wanted to come down here and do a great job. It's great to get the win."

Headlines:

· Alford, UCLA targetting the best Hoosiers, via News-Gazette - LINK

· 4 things we learned from IU’s win at FIU, via HSR - LINK

· Men's Soccer: IU shuts out No. 18 UConn, via IDS - LINK

· COLUMN: Men's soccer is dangerous on set-pieces this season, via IDS - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.