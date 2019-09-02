Hoosier Daily: September 2
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen On The Hoosier
Tweets Of The Day
Introducing "Your Hoosiers: LEO", a miniseries providing an inside look at Indiana Football premiering this Thursday.#IUFB pic.twitter.com/g5MQNzb09X— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 1, 2019
.@TaylorRLehman joined the show to recap the Hoosiers victory over Ball State on Saturday. https://t.co/OFB3aadu8J— Sideline Sports Show (@DCandBrice) September 1, 2019
TOP COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYERS IN THE NATION IN WEEK 1 OF THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON!— Life and Football (@LifeandBall) September 2, 2019
Michael Penix (@themikepenix) a QB for @IndianaFootball is a BIG TIME PLAYER! @TBTFootball
326 yards passing and 1 TD in Game 1 as a RS FRESHMAN.
Blessings on Blessings!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/XNYRXG8sEj
Such a beautiful site on Sunday mornings!!! #LEO pic.twitter.com/HT0PGWCHcB— Darren Hiller (@OLCoachHiller) September 1, 2019
True freshman @davellis8 jokingly told @themikepenix he was coming for his job after connecting with @P_hendershot5 for a 2-pt conversion in Saturday's 34-24 win over Ball State. Don't look for him under center anytime soon but Head coach @CoachAllenIU was pretty impressed. #iufb pic.twitter.com/MLFamipIGM— Indiana Sports Beat Radio w/Jim Coyle🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) September 2, 2019
Your Hoosiers will take on UCLA tomorrow at 10:30 AM. ⚽️— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) September 2, 2019
Free admission!#Q49 #IUMS pic.twitter.com/Jk0mBpkCZD
@Pmoe_3 - I love it!!! Just stay the course and live out this verse! https://t.co/TFrO9hIPwY— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) September 1, 2019
Video Of The Day
Took the win.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 1, 2019
Let's run it back. ⏪ pic.twitter.com/JVQiGsZRZ7
Headlines
DIPRIMIO COLUMN – With Michael Penix Jr., The Best Is Still Ahead, via IU Athletics -- Link
Indiana vs. UCLA Postponed Until Monday (MSOC), via IU Athletics -- Link
IU volleyball goes 3-1 at Indiana Invitational, via IDS -- Link
One Day Later: Still Working Toward Where They Need to Be, via The Hoosier Network -- Link
----
