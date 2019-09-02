News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 04:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: September 2

TheHoosier.com
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Kuuxars6abypdl9tkzzq

Seen On The Hoosier

Scouting IU commit Coleon Smith

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

DIPRIMIO COLUMN – With Michael Penix Jr., The Best Is Still Ahead, via IU Athletics -- Link

Indiana vs. UCLA Postponed Until Monday (MSOC), via IU Athletics -- Link

IU volleyball goes 3-1 at Indiana Invitational, via IDS -- Link

One Day Later: Still Working Toward Where They Need to Be, via The Hoosier Network -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}