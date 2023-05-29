There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

SALYERS FINISHES NCAA COMPETITION

In his final round of the NCAA Championship Indiana golfer Drew Salyers shot a three-over 73 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. He ends the three rounds at 16 shots over par. Salyers does not advance to action on Monday after failing to qualify for the cut despite shooting for par or better on 14 of 18 hols on Sunday. On the sixth hole, Salyers sunk a birdie putt. The leading individuals from programs that did not advance are Georgia Tech's Ross Steelman at -9, Ohio State's Neal Shipley and North Carolina's Dylan Menate at -5. Big Ten rival Illinois leads all team competitions by three shots over Pepperdine.

ROWING FINISHES IN TOP 20

The Indiana rowing team finished in 17th place on Sunday in the NCAA Championships at Camden County Boathouse in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The Hoosier's women's rowing team has only existed for nine seasons, but Indiana has qualified for the NCAA Championships on seven different occasions, with this being the first season since 2019. Indiana coach Steve Peterson was the Big Ten Coach of the Year this season after leading the Hoosiers to a program-record third-place finish at the Big Ten Championships in early May.

CHYST TO TEXAS