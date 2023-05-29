HOOSIER DAILY: Salyers finishes competition, rowing finishes top 20
SALYERS FINISHES NCAA COMPETITION
In his final round of the NCAA Championship Indiana golfer Drew Salyers shot a three-over 73 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. He ends the three rounds at 16 shots over par.
Salyers does not advance to action on Monday after failing to qualify for the cut despite shooting for par or better on 14 of 18 hols on Sunday. On the sixth hole, Salyers sunk a birdie putt.
The leading individuals from programs that did not advance are Georgia Tech's Ross Steelman at -9, Ohio State's Neal Shipley and North Carolina's Dylan Menate at -5.
Big Ten rival Illinois leads all team competitions by three shots over Pepperdine.
ROWING FINISHES IN TOP 20
The Indiana rowing team finished in 17th place on Sunday in the NCAA Championships at Camden County Boathouse in Pennsauken, New Jersey.
The Hoosier's women's rowing team has only existed for nine seasons, but Indiana has qualified for the NCAA Championships on seven different occasions, with this being the first season since 2019.
Indiana coach Steve Peterson was the Big Ten Coach of the Year this season after leading the Hoosiers to a program-record third-place finish at the Big Ten Championships in early May.
CHYST TO TEXAS
On Sunday the Athletic reported that former Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst is joining Texas' football staff as an offensive analyst/special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Chryst was fired in October 2022 just days after his Badger were beaten by Illinois in Camp Randall Stadium. But Chryst also was Wisconsin's head coach for four 10 win seasons in his first years on the sidelines with three Big Ten West division titles.
Wisconsin's program stagnated a bit in the last couple seasons, and it led to Chryst being fired despite him taking charge of play calling in two of his final three seasons as the head coach.
At Texas, Chryst will help Sarkisian and the rest of the Longhorns staff focus on offensive schemes and game planning.
Texas went 8-5 last season, Sarkisian's second as head coach. The Longhorns are expected to compete for a Big 12 title in 2023, their final season in the Big 12 before joining the SEC in 2024.
