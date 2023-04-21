The Indiana men's tennis team ends the regular season this weekend after a pair of weekend matches against Penn St and No. 2 Ohio State, both road trips for the Hoosiers' team.

Indiana enters to the two matches with an even .500 record on the season at 12-12, but the Hoosiers have struggled in Big Ten competition this season, struggling to an ugly 1-6 record in league play.

However, in doubles competition, Indiana holds a 34-21 record on the season, led by Patrick Fletchall and Illya Tiraspolsky, who have ea 10-4 record in 2023.

Freshman Sam Landau has been the best singles player for the Hoosiers this season holding a 12-2 mark on the season as Indina's No. 2 and No. 3 player.

Penn St enters the weekend at 13-11 overall and winless in the Big Ten while perennial conference power Ohio State is 24-2 on the season with a perfect 7-0 record in the Big Ten this season.