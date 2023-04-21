HOOSIER DAILY: Previewing a busy weekend of Indiana sports
MEN'S TENNIS CLOSING THE REGULAR SEASON
The Indiana men's tennis team ends the regular season this weekend after a pair of weekend matches against Penn St and No. 2 Ohio State, both road trips for the Hoosiers' team.
Indiana enters to the two matches with an even .500 record on the season at 12-12, but the Hoosiers have struggled in Big Ten competition this season, struggling to an ugly 1-6 record in league play.
However, in doubles competition, Indiana holds a 34-21 record on the season, led by Patrick Fletchall and Illya Tiraspolsky, who have ea 10-4 record in 2023.
Freshman Sam Landau has been the best singles player for the Hoosiers this season holding a 12-2 mark on the season as Indina's No. 2 and No. 3 player.
Penn St enters the weekend at 13-11 overall and winless in the Big Ten while perennial conference power Ohio State is 24-2 on the season with a perfect 7-0 record in the Big Ten this season.
WOMEN'S GOLF TEES UP AT BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
Fox Chapel Golf Club is hosting the three-round Big Ten Championships starting on Friday, which includes all 14 Big Ten members.
The Hoosiers are sending a team of six members to compete, led by Alexis Florio and Dominika Burdová.
Eleven of the league's 14 teams are ranked in the top 100, according to GoldStat -- but Indinaa is ranked poorly in comparison to their conference peers with the Hoosiers at No. 129.
Northwestern and Ohio St enter the event as the favorites.
TRACK HOSTS INDIANA INVITATIONAL
The Hoosiers are hosting the Indiana Invitational this weekend after spending the last month of the road.
The Hoosiers are scheduled to compete in 18 events on the men's side of the event and 17 events on the women's side.
Assuming weather allows, Indiana is scheduled to have nearly 70 athletes race this weekend with the event shooting off at 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
