There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

Two Indiana volleyball players -- outside hitter Moran Geddes and setter Camryn Haworth -- are two of 20 players named to the US WOmen's Collegiate National Team, announced on Thursday.

"It's a huge honor," Geddes said. "I'm very excited. It's a big opportunity. I wouldn't have made it if it weren't for this spring and all the girls working as hard as they have. The coaches have worked hard to get me to this level. I'm just so thankful."

In the 2022 season, Geddes started 25 of her 27 matches and recorded 266 kills, which was second on the team. She recorded a career-high 17 kills in Indiana's win over Rutgers and later in the season posted 16 kills in a victory over Illinois.

Haworth started every game Indiana played last season at setter, the most important offensive position. A year ago she had 1,111 assists and 290 digs. As a server, she had jus shy of 50 aces.

"It's a blessing. Through playing at IU, I have had the opportunity to represent my home state and compete at the highest level in the best volleyball conference," Haworth said. "Everyone involved with the program supports and pushes each other to be the best we can be in and out of Wilkinson Hall."

On Nov. 22, Haworth was named the AVCA National Player of the Week. She was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

From June 18-24, the two Hoosers travel to Anaheim, Calif., to begin training.