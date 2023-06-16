HOOSIER DAILY: National team honor for IU VB players, USC's new facility
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
TWO HOOSIERS SELECTED TO COLLEGIATE NATIONAL TEAM
Two Indiana volleyball players -- outside hitter Moran Geddes and setter Camryn Haworth -- are two of 20 players named to the US WOmen's Collegiate National Team, announced on Thursday.
"It's a huge honor," Geddes said. "I'm very excited. It's a big opportunity. I wouldn't have made it if it weren't for this spring and all the girls working as hard as they have. The coaches have worked hard to get me to this level. I'm just so thankful."
In the 2022 season, Geddes started 25 of her 27 matches and recorded 266 kills, which was second on the team. She recorded a career-high 17 kills in Indiana's win over Rutgers and later in the season posted 16 kills in a victory over Illinois.
Haworth started every game Indiana played last season at setter, the most important offensive position. A year ago she had 1,111 assists and 290 digs. As a server, she had jus shy of 50 aces.
"It's a blessing. Through playing at IU, I have had the opportunity to represent my home state and compete at the highest level in the best volleyball conference," Haworth said. "Everyone involved with the program supports and pushes each other to be the best we can be in and out of Wilkinson Hall."
On Nov. 22, Haworth was named the AVCA National Player of the Week. She was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
From June 18-24, the two Hoosers travel to Anaheim, Calif., to begin training.
TROJANS GETTING NEW FOOTBALL FACILITY
USC announced on Thursday that the Trojan football program is set to receive a new training facility. The new football facility comes as part of an entire goal to "transform" the school's athletic facilities.
The new football complex will be three levels and is adding a second full-length practice field. Currently, USC has just one full-length field with the second field measuring less than 100 yards. Amenities in the new facility include new locker rooms, player lounges, a recovery center and a nutrition and sport science area. The Trojans are also set to receive a new weight room, equipment room and training room. Meeting rooms for the team and staff offices are also in line.
Trojan Athletics announced a new home for the women's soccer and women's lacrosse teams last week. The baseball stadium is also set to receive an upgrade.
The facilities upgrades come after USC athletic director Mike Bohn suddenly resigned on May 19. Reporting from the Athletic and other outlets then suggested that Bohn was, at least, in part, responsible for creating a toxic work environment.
USC is set to join the Big Ten in 2024.
RYAN DAY IS STILL UNSURE ON STARTING QB
Indiana isn't the only team in their Week 1 matchup to not know who their starting quarterback is going to be. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said to On3 that he's determining who the Buckeye's starter is going to be this upcoming season.
"We’ll do the best we can to evaluate them, continuing to evaluate them in August and let them play in September,,” Day said.
The Buckeyes' competition in the spring between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown was much publicized, especially after Brown broke a finger and needed a minor procedure, forcing him to miss Ohio State's spring game.
McCord threw for 184 yards in Ohio State's spring game, completing 18-of=34 passes with one touchdown. McCord is entering his third season at Ohio State after ranking as the No. 35 overall recruit in the 2021 class. Brown, the No. 37 overall recruit, was a highly-ranked four-star in the 2022 class from Draper, Utah.
Both Brown and McCord are vying to replace CJ Stroud as Ohio State's starting quarterback. Stroud was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Houston Texas in April's NFL Draft.
